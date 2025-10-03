Advertisement
Music

Before Taylor Swift rolled out ‘Father Figure,’ George Michael’s estate gave her props

Taylor Swift looks to her left as she is photographed from that side with her hair up
On “The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift borrows parts of George Michael’s 1987 hit “Father Figure.”
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • George Michael’s estate endorsed Taylor Swift’s interpolation of his 1987 hit “Father Figure” for her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.”
  • Swift’s version appears to reference her tumultuous relationship with former music executive Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records.
  • The song shifts perspective from mentor to protégé, with lyrics suggesting a bitter fallout over master recording ownership.

On the eve of the release of her 12th album, Taylor Swift received a thank-you note from George Michael’s estate for including his work in her version of “Father Figure.”

“When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same,” the “Freedom!” singer’s estate posted Thursday on X.

Taylor Swift, "Life of a Showgirl."

Music

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is an immaculate act of damage control

The pop superstar follows up last year’s messy ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with a tidy collaboration with Max Martin and Shellback.

Taylor’s take on “Father Figure” incorporates an interpolation of Michael’s 1987 song from his album “Faith.”

Advertisement

Both songs share a common thread of telling the tale of a specific relationship. In a 1987 interview with ET, the former Wham! singer turned solo star — who died over the Christmas holiday in 2016 — vaguely discussed the meaning behind his track.

“‘Father Figure’ is just a very, without going into too much detail, it’s just a very specific experience that I wrote about a specific relationship with one person,” Michael said.

“I think there’s a definite pattern in people’s lives where they move away from their parents, then they spend time on their own and then they look for that replacement,” he added.

Advertisement
Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys posing in a red dress with her hand on her hip in front of a black backdrop with white text.

Entertainment & Arts

Taylor Swift on Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’ podcast: What we learned

Taylor Swift reveals the release date for her album ‘Life of a Showgirl’ as she appears on Travis and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Similarly, the fourth song on Swift’s album “The Life of a Showgirl,” which was released on Thursday, tells the experience of a specific relationship between a mentor and his protégé.

Hmmm. Who could it be? Are the lyrics imaginative or are the details too specific to brush off as fiction? Let’s dissect.

Swift opens her track with: “When I found you, you were young, wayward, lost in the cold / Pulled up to you in the Jag’, turned your rags to gold.”

Advertisement

There is one person who turned her into the gold standard of pop — music executive Scott Borchetta, who signed her to his Big Machine Records label back in the day.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Music

Taylor Swift calls Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta ‘tyrannical’ in clash over catalog

Swift says that the owners of her catalog are prohibiting her from performing her old hits on the American Music Awards and in a Netflix documentary.

Swift worked with Borchetta on her first six albums until she wanted to buy her master recordings from the label, which led to the end of their partnership.

The song initially takes the perspective of the mentor who sees potential, profit and the opportunity to be a father figure for the protégé. In the tail end of the track, the point of view changes to the other side.

“You want a fight, you found it / I got the place surrounded / You’ll be sleeping with the fishes before you know you’re drowning.”

Again, the details seem too specific to write it off as pure fiction, but Swifties may have to stick to speculation unless Swift goes on the “New Heights” podcast to discuss the meaning behind her lyrics with her future husband, Travis Kelce, and soon-to-be brother-in-law, Jason Kelce.

Don’t hold your breath — there’s probably a better chance she releases a new version of “Life of a Showgirl” first.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsThe Latest

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement