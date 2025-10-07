Dolly Parton’s sister Freida says she was ‘up all night praying’ amid icon’s health challenges

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dolly Parton’s younger sister is calling on fans “to be prayer warriors and pray with me” as the beloved pop culture icon takes a break from the spotlight for her health.

Freida Parton penned her public plea for support on Facebook, writing on Tuesday that she had been “up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.” Freida is one of the “Jolene” singer’s 11 siblings.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” she added, asking that the “world that loves her” lend its support. “She’s strong, she’s loved and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

She concluded her post: “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Freida publicly expressed concern for her sister a week after she called off numerous upcoming concerts in Las Vegas to address her health. The “9 to 5” star announced on social media she would delay six concerts at Caesars Palace scheduled for December.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” Parton, 79, said in a statement posted to her Instagram and X accounts. “As I joked with them, it must be for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Parton did not share additional information about her condition at the time. A representative for the entertainer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Parton also missed the announcement of a new Dollywood attraction as she was recovering from a kidney stone. In a video about her absence, she explained the “little problem,” noting the kidney stone had led to an infection and that it was doctor’s orders to stay put. She reassured fans she was at the reveal event in spirit.

Parton has also put writing new music on the back burner following the death of her husband in March. Carl Dean, who was married to the “I Will Always Love You” hitmaker for almost 60 years, died at age 82. She opened up about grieving the loss in a July episode of Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.

“Several things I’ve wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later, but I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas,” Parton said. “But I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things and I can’t afford the luxury of getting that emotional right now.”