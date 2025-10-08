Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John to perform or present at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Doja Cat continues a hot streak this year after being announced as a performer/presenter at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its billing for its 2025 induction ceremony. Among the names included are contemporary stars such as Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, while also lending a retrospective lens to icons such as Elton John and Iggy Pop.

One name that sticks out is television personality David Letterman, who stepped down from late-night programming a decade ago.

If he were to present, he wouldn’t be the first of his kind — Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Keagan precede him — but Letterman certainly has strong ties to the rock ‘n’ roll community; he gave an early platform to artists such as R.E.M., Weezer and The White Stripes.

Advertisement

As per custom, the institution did not distinguish between performers and presenters for the evening. Other notable names listed include Missy Elliot, Flea, Brandi Carlile, Killer Mike, Beck and Questlove.

The Hall of Fame rolled out its inductees earlier this year on April 28. Chubby Checker, who kicked off his career with “The Twist” in 1960, will be getting a nod in the performer category. On the other end of the musical spectrum, hip-hop legends Outkast will receive the same honors.

“Their groundbreaking albums and chart-topping hits challenged industry norms and established the ‘Dirty South’ as a powerful creative force,” the institution previously wrote of the Georgia-born duo on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Outkast’s impact is felt across generations — in the music of artists like Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monáe, and the entire Atlanta scene they helped ignite.”

Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, Warren Zevon, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye and Lenny Waronker, will also be inducted at the ceremony on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater.

If fans of this year’s inductees want to revel in musical history, they can trek out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland starting Oct. 31. Artifacts such as Andre 3000’s “Hey Ya!” ensemble and Lauper’s handwritten “Time After Time” lyrics will be on display.