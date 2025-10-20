KCRW announces staff cuts, including several popular DJs

After President Trump eliminated federal funding for public media, beloved SoCal radio station KCRW-FM (89.9) has laid off 10% of its staff, including several popular DJs.

The staff cuts included well-known hosts Jeremy Sole, Jason Kramer and José Galván, whose deep and rangy tastes broke countless local and global artists to wider acclaim.

“Like so many other public media organizations, KCRW is restructuring parts of the organization in response to our new budget reality,” KCRW’s president, Jennifer Ferro, wrote in a memo announcing the cuts. “The result of this restructuring is a 10% reduction in our staff. These decisions were made after careful consideration of how best to position us against the twin challenges of needing to adapt to how people consume media today as well as the loss of federal dollars.”

The memo did not name Sole, Kramer and Galván, but each confirmed their departures in mournful and, at times, critical notes on social media.

“For the past 14 years, I have contributed my musical taste and unique perspective to KCRW,” Galván wrote. “Growing up in LA, it was a dream come true to be a part of the elite DJs of KCRW. Sadly as of this morning, I am no longer living that dream. I was let go, along with some other staples of the station. Throughout my time at KCRW, it was never lost on me that it was a privilege and a pleasure to be able to share music and artists with the world week after week. Radio is my passion, and there will be other opportunities for me to share my taste at better run institutions...Stick a fork in me, I’m done at 89.9 FM.”

Sole said that “It’s with a heavy heart that I say this, but for the past 18 and a half years I’ve been most honored and grateful to share time and music with you every week on KCRW. Unfortunately that time has come to an end, as of today. It’s been the highest honor of my life (so far!) to serenade you and hopefully to provide some semblance of soulful depth and some appreciation for the music of every culture on the planet.”

Kramer, a 27-year veteran of the station, said that “I have unfortunately been let go from KCRW. Along with some other of the best DJs in the world. The station will always have a place in my heart, and every artist that I play I will still be there in another way.”

The cuts are the latest contraction for the music-heavy station in a difficult public media environment. Last year, KCRW faced a $3-million budget deficit and offered voluntary buyouts. “Morning Becomes Eclectic” co-host Anthony Valadez and “All Things Considered” host Janaya Williams left the station. The program “Greater LA” was also canceled. In 2020, the station laid off nearly a quarter of its staff amid the fiscal challenges of the pandemic.

Other outlets like KUSC-FM (91.5), Los Angeles’ premier classical music station, also faced significant cuts after the end of federal funding.

“While this moment is challenging, we believe these changes are necessary to ensure KCRW is positioned for the long term,” Ferro wrote in her memo to staff. “No matter what, we will stay true to the essence of KCRW — playing a vital role strengthening community, connection, and being courageous and inspirational in light of the issues we all face in Southern California.”