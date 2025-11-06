Advertisement
How to watch the 2026 Grammy nominations, announced by Chappell Roan, Doechii and more

Close-up of Grammy awards sitting on a table.
Nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards will be announced Friday in a livestream.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
If you’re already counting down to February’s Grammy Awards, here’s something to hold you over — the nominations announcement is just around the corner.

This Friday, the Recording Academy, joined by a handful of familiar faces (and voices), will announce the nominees for music’s biggest night in a livestream.

Here’s everything you need to know about the announcement.

Music

How can I watch?

Friday’s livestream kicks off at 8 a.m. PT on the Grammys website and on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. For those who prefer an extra dose of drama, keep in mind that screencasting is always an option.

According to the Grammys website, exact timing is subject to change, but you can expect the livestream to run for about 30 minutes.

Who is presenting?

As usual, presenters will include past Grammy winners and nominees, special guests and Recording Academy Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. Several presenters, including 2025 Grammy recipients Chappell Roan, Doechii and Sabrina Carpenter, will likely be vying for top spots this awards cycle.

Music

Here are the rest of the presenters:

Angélique Kidjo
Brandi Carlile
CeCe Winans
David Foster
Chelsey Green
Gayle King
Jon Batiste
Karol G
Little Big Town
Lizzo
Masaki Koike
Mumford & Sons
Nicole Scherzinger
Sam Smith

What awards are being announced?

The Recording Academy will be revealing the nominees in all 95 Grammy categories, including two new ones announced in June, for album cover and traditional country album.

The latter addition has proved controversial, with some criticizing the change as an attempt to bar artists of color from recognition — the decision came months after Beyoncé collected the award for best country album with “Cowboy Carter” — and others arguing that it’s a long-overdue adjustment that makes way for more unorthodox country artists.

Music

At the time of the June announcement, Mason Jr. called this year’s category additions “much-needed updates that ensure those who are making significant contributions to the musical process are properly recognized and have the opportunity to be celebrated on Music’s Biggest Night.”

When are the Grammys?

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1 at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What’s different this year?

Absent album submissions from awards-season mainstays like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, this year’s competition is poised to be one of the least predictable and most exciting in a long time.

Also contributing to a sense of novelty are new channels through which underrated artists are increasing their chances at recognition.

Music

This year is the first that members of Grammy U, a Recording Academy program for aspiring music professionals between 18 and 29, were invited to submit their picks for Grammy consideration. With younger ears to the ground, emerging artists are better-positioned than ever to rise in the ranks.

Plus, the Recording Academy voting body is undergoing a shake-up as new members, including invitees from the Latin Recording Academy, are inducted.

“The addition of many Latin Recording Academy voting members underscores that music has no borders and that our mission to serve music people, regardless of where they are from, is stronger than ever,” Harvey Jr. said in a news release. “I can’t wait for our members’ passion and hard work to shine through in this year’s nominations.”

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

