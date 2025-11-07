Here’s the complete list of 2026 Grammy nominees

Kendrick Lamar led the 2026 Grammy Award nominations with nine.

Abracadabra! The nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards are in.

After sweeping last year’s Grammys with his explosive diss track, Kendrick Lamar led the 2026 pack with nine nominations. Trailing just behind the “Not Like Us” hitmaker was Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga, with seven nominations, the same number earned by producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff.

Projected frontrunners Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter held their own with six nominations each, tying best new artist nominee Leon Thomas and Grammy-winning producer Serban Ghenea, who had his hands on several entries in the record and album of the year categories.

The Grammy Awards will return to L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Last year’s ceremony saw Beyoncé finally collect her album of the year trophy with “Cowboy Carter.” Lamar was the top earner, with five wins including song and record of the year for “Not Like Us.” Plus, Chappell Roan received a physical token of what her fans already knew: She was the hottest new act on the block. Now, she’s back for more with the Cranberries-esque “The Subway,” but as usual, the competition is fierce.

Record of the Year

“DtMF” — Bad Bunny

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Apt.” — Rosé, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Bad Bunny

“Swag” — Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga

“GNX” — Kendrick Lamar

“Mutt” — Leon Thomas

“Chromakopia” — Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga, Henry Walter and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“Apt.” — Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas and Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” — Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry and Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” — Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

“Luther” — Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” — Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Nonclassical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Nonclassical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Daisies” — Justin Bieber

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease” — Lady Gaga

“The Subway” — Chappell Roan

“Messy” — Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” — Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

“Gabriela” — KATSEYE

“Apt.” — Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 For 30” — SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Swag” — Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend” — Sabrina Carpenter

“Something Beautiful” — Miley Cyrus

“Mayhem” — Lady Gaga

“I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)” — Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“No Cap” — Disclosure and Anderson .Paak

“Victory Lap” — Fred Again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax

“Space Invader” — Kaytranada

“Voltage” — Skrillex

“End of Summer” — Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Bluest Flame” — Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“Midnight Sun” — Zara Larsson

“Just Keep Watching (From “F1 The Movie”)” — Tate McRae

“Illegal” — PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Eusexua” — FKA twigs

“Ten Days” — Fred Again..

“Fancy That” — PinkPantheress

“Inhale / Exhale” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“F—- U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3” — Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording

“Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)” — Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga and Gesaffelstein)

“Don’t Forget About Us” — Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey and Kaytranada)

“A Dreams a Dream - Ron Trent Remix” — Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Galvanize” — Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers and Chris Lake)

“Golden - David Guetta Rem/x” — David Guetta, remixer (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

Best Rock Performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That” — Amyl and The Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Mirtazapine” — Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live from Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II

Best Metal Performance

“Night Terror” — Dream Theater

“Lachryma” — Ghost

“Emergence” — Sleep Token

“Soft Spine” — Spiritbox

“Birds” — Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” — Vessel1 and Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” — Daniel James and Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“Never Enough” — Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” — Dominic Harrison and Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Best Rock Album

“Private Music” — Deftones

“I Quit” — Haim

“From Zero” — Linkin Park

“Never Enough” — Turnstile

“Idols” — Yungblud

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Everything Is Peaceful Love” — Bon Iver

“Alone” — The Cure

“Seein’ Stars” — Turnstile

“Mangetout” — Wet Leg

“Parachute” — Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

“Sable, Fable” — Bon Iver

“Songs of a Lost World” — The Cure

“Don’t Tap the Glass” — Tyler, the Creator

“Moisturizer” — Wet Leg

“Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party” — Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

“Yukon” — Justin Bieber

“It Depends” — Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” — Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” — Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman” — Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway

“Love You Too” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

“Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop and Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent and Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr. and Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl and Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Bloom” — Durand Bernarr

“Adjust Brightness” — Bilal

“Love on Digital” — Destin Conrad

“Access All Areas” — Flo

“Come As You Are” — Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

“Beloved” — Giveon

“Why Not More?” — Coco Jones

“The Crown” — Ledisi

“Escape Room” — Teyana Taylor

“Mutt” — Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“TV Off” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I” — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Proud of Me” — Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

“Wholeheartedly” — JID Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 6Lack

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“WeMaj” — Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

“Somebody Loves Me” — PartyNextDoor and Drake

Best Rap Song

“Anxiety” — Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“The Birds Don’t Sing” — Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring John Legend and Voices Of Fire)

“Sticky” — Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma and Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)

“TGIF” — Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims and Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (Glorilla)

“TV Off” — Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

“Let God Sort Em Out” — Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Glorious” — Glorilla

“God Does Like Ugly” — JID

“GNX” — Kendrick Lamar

“Chromakopia” — Tyler, the Creator

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)” — Queen Sheba

“Black Shaman” — Marc Marcel

“Pages” — Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton

“Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople” — Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and Friends

“Words For Days Vol. 1” — Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Noble Rise” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins and Mark Whitfield

“Windows - Live” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

“Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” — Samara Joy

“Four” — Michael Mayo

“All Stars Lead to You - Live” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Elemental” — Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

“We Insist 2025!” — Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell

“Portrait” — Samara Joy

“Fly” — Michael Mayo

“Live at Vic’s Las Vegas” — Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Trilogy 3 (Live)” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

“Southern Nights” — Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

“Belonging” — Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Spirit Fall” — John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade

“Fasten Up” — Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Orchestrator Emulator” — The 8-Bit Big Band

“Without Further Ado, Vol 1” — Christian McBride Big Band

“Lumen” — Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band

“Basie Rocks!” — Deborah Silver and The Count Basie Orchestra

“Lights on a Satellite” — Sun Ra Arkestra

“Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores” — Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring The Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

“La Fleur de Cayenne” — Paquito D’Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band

“The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico” — Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison and Melvis Santa

“Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley” — Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro

“Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard” — Miguel Zenón Quartet

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Honey from a Winter Stone” — Ambrose Akinmusire

“Keys to the City Volume One” — Robert Glasper

“Ride into the Sun” — Brad Mehldau

“Live-Action” — Nate Smith

“Blues Blood” — Immanuel Wilkins

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Wintersongs” — Laila Biali

“The Gift of Love” — Jennifer Hudson

“Who Believes in Angels?” — Elton John and Brandi Carlile

“Harlequin” — Lady Gaga

“A Matter of Time” — Laufey

“The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2” — Barbra Streisand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Brightside” — Arkai

“Ones & Twos” — Gerald Clayton

“Beatrio” — Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

“Just Us” — Bob James and Dave Koz

“Shayan” — Charu Suri

Best Musical Theater Album

“Buena Vista Social Club” — Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

“Death Becomes Her” — Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Gypsy” — Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai and George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

“Just in Time” — Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick and Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Maybe Happy Ending” — Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J. Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey and Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Nose on the Grindstone” — Tyler Childers

“Good News” — Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used to Be [From “F1 The Movie”]” — Chris Stapleton

“I Never Lie” — Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“A Song to Sing” — Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

“Trailblazer” — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson

“Love Me Like You Used to Do” — Margo Price and Tyler Childers

“Amen” — Shaboozey and Jelly Roll

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” — George Strait and Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Bitin’ List” — Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

“Good News” — Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman and Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols and Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

“A Song to Sing” — Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

“Dollar a Day” — Charley Crockett

“American Romance” — Lukas Nelson

“Oh What a Beautiful World” — Willie Nelson

“Hard Headed Woman” — Margo Price

“Ain’t in It for My Health” — Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

“Patterns” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Snipe Hunter” — Tyler Childers

“Evangeline Vs. the Machine” — Eric Church

“Beautifully Broken” — Jelly Roll

“Postcards From Texas” — Miranda Lambert

Best American Roots Performance

“Lonely Avenue” — Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

“Ancient Light” — I’m With Her

“Crimson and Clay” — Jason Isbell

“Richmond on the James” — Alison Krauss & Union Station

“Beautiful Strangers” — Mavis Staples

Best Americana Performance

“Boom” — Sierra Hull

“Poison in My Well” — Maggie Rose and Grace Potter

“Godspeed” — Mavis Staples

“That’s Gonna Leave a Mark” — Molly Tuttle

“Horses” — Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

“Ancient Light” —Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Big Money” —Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

“Middle” — Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“Spitfire” — Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Best Americana Album

“Big Money” — Jon Batiste

“Bloom” — Larkin Poe

“Last Leaf on the Tree” — Willie Nelson

“So Long Little Miss Sunshine” — Molly Tuttle

“Middle” — Jesse Welles

Best Bluegrass Album

“Carter & Cleveland” — Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter

“A Tip Toe High Wire” — Sierra Hull

“Arcadia” — Alison Krauss & Union Station

“Outrun” — The Steeldrivers

“Highway Prayers” — Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Ain’t Done With the Blues” — Buddy Guy

“Room on the Porch” — Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’

“One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey” — Maria Muldaur

“Look Out Highway” — Charlie Musselwhite

“Young Fashioned Ways” — Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Breakthrough” — Joe Bonamassa

“Paper Doll” — Samantha Fish

“A Tribute to LJK” — Eric Gales

“Preacher Kids” — Robert Randolph

“Family” — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

“What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow” — Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson

“Crown of Roses” — Patty Griffin

“Wild and Clear and Blue” — I’m With Her

“Foxes in the Snow” — Jason Isbell

“Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)” — Jesse Welles

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live at Vaughan’s” — Corey Henry and The Treme Funktet

“For Fat Man” — Preservation Brass and Preservation Hall Jazz Band

“Church of New Orleans” — Kyle Roussel

“Second Line Sunday” — Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band

“A Tribute to the King of Zydeco” — (Various Artists)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonas Myrin, songwriters

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II and Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Jacob Sooter, songwriters

“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank and Pera, songwriters

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford and Brandon Lake, songwriters

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller and Clifford Harris, songwriters

“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton and Darrel Walls, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Sunny Days” — Yolanda Adams

“Tasha” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Live Breathe Fight” — Tamela Mann

“Only on the Road (Live)” — Tye Tribbett

“Heart of Mine” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Child of God II” — Forrest Frank

“Coritos Vol. 1” — Israel & New Breed

“King Of Hearts” — Brandon Lake

“Reconstruction” — Lecrae

“Let the Church Sing” — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

“I Will Not Be Moved (Live)” — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

“Then Came the Morning” — Gaither Vocal Band

“Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah” — The Isaacs

“Good Answers” — Karen Peck & New River

“Back to My Roots” — Candi Staton

Best Latin Pop Album

“Cosa Nuestra” — Rauw Alejandro

“Bogotá (Deluxe)” — Andrés Cepeda

“Tropicoqueta” — Karol G

“Cancionera” — Natalia Lafourcade

“¿Y ahora qué?” — Alejandro Sanz

Best Música Urbana Album

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Bad Bunny

“Mixteip” — J Balvin

“Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado” — Feid

“Naiki” — Nicki Nicole

“EUB Deluxe” — Trueno

“Sinfónico (En Vivo)” — Yandel

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Genes Rebeldes” — Aterciopelados

“Astropical” — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana and Astropical

“Papota” — Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso

“Algorhythm” — Los Wizzards

“Novela” — Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

“Mala Mía” — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

“Y Lo Que Viene” — Grupo Frontera

“Sin Rodeos” — Paola Jara

“Palabra De To’s (Seca)” — Carín León

“Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)” — Bobby Pulido

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Fotografías” — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

“Raíces” — Gloria Estefan

“Clásicos 1.0” — Grupo Niche

“Bingo” — Alain Pérez

“Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2” — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Best Global Music Performance

“EoO” — Bad Bunny

“Cantando en el Camino” — Ciro Hurtado

“Jerusalema” — Angélique Kidjo

“Inmigrante Y Que?” — Yeisy Rojas

“Shrini’s Dream (Live)” — Shakti

“Daybreak” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

Best African Music Performance

“Love” — Burna Boy

“With You” — Davido Featuring Omah Lay

“Hope & Love” — Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat” — Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

“Push 2 Start” — Tyla

Best Global Music Album

“Sounds of Kumbha” — Siddhant Bhatia

“No Sign of Weakness” — Burna Boy

“Eclairer le monde - Light the World” — Youssou N’Dour

“Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)” — Shakti

“Chapter III: We Return to Light” — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

“Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo” — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

Best Reggae Album

“Treasure Self Love” — Lila Iké

“Heart & Soul” — Vybz Kartel

“Blxxd & Fyah” — Keznamdi

“From Within” — Mortimer

“No Place Like Home” — Jesse Royal

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

“Kuruvinda” — Kirsten Agresta-Copely

“According to the Moon” — Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM and Dallas String Quartet

“Into the Forest” — Jahnavi Harrison

“Nomadica” — Carla Patullo Featuring The Scorchio Quartet and Tonality

“The Colors in My Mind” — Chris Redding

Best Children’s Music Album

“Ageless: 100 Years Young” — Joanie Leeds and Joya

“Buddy’s Magic Tree House” — Mega Ran

“Harmony” — Fyütch and Aura V

“Herstory” — Flor Bromley

“The Music of Tori and the Muses” — Tori Amos

Best Comedy Album

“Drop Dead Years” — Bill Burr

“Postmortem” — Sarah Silverman

“Single Lady” — Ali Wong

“What Had Happened Was...” — Jamie Foxx

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” — Nate Bargatze

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

“Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story” — Kathy Garver

“Into the Uncut Grass” — Trevor Noah

“Lovely One: A Memoir” — Ketanji Brown Jackson

“Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama” — Dalai Lama

“You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli” — Fab Morvan

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“A Complete Unknown” — Timothée Chalamet

“F1 The Album” — (Various Artists)

“KPop Demon Hunters” — (Various Artists)

“Sinners” — (Various Artists)

“Wicked” — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“How to Train Your Dragon” — John Powell, composer

“Severance: Season 2” — Theodore Shapiro, composer

“Sinners” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“Wicked” — John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers

“The Wild Robot” — Kris Bowers, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires” — Pinar Toprak, composer

“Helldivers 2” — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Great Circle” — Gordy Haab, composer

“Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate’s Fortune” — Cody Matthew Johnson and Wilbert Roget, II, composers

“Sword of the Sea” — Austin Wintory, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From “TRON: Ares”]” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” — Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

“I Lied to You [From “Sinners”]” — Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

“Never Too Late [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”]” — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

“Pale, Pale Moon [From “Sinners”]” — Ludwig Göransson and Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

“Sinners [From “Sinners”]” — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo and Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Best Music Video

“Young Lion” — Sade; Sophie Muller, video director; Sade and Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter; Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer and Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It” — Clipse; Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer

“Anxiety” — Doechii; James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes and Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Love” — OK Go; Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada and Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Best Music Film

“Devo” — Devo; Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes and Chris Smith, video producers

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Raye; Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou and Amy James, video producers

“Relentless” — Diane Warren; Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola and Kat Nguyen, video producers

“Music by John Williams” — John Williams; Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg and Justin Wilkes, video producers

“Piece by Piece” — Pharrell Williams; Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes and Pharrell Williams, video producers

Best Recording Package

“And the Adjacent Possible” — Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash, Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose and Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

“Balloonerism” — Bráulio Amado and Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

“Danse Macabre: De Luxe” — Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

“Loud Is As” — Farbod Kokabi and Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

“Sequoia” — Tim Breen and Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

“The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl)” — Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)

“Tracks II: The Lost Albums” — Meghan Foley and Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Best Album Cover

“Chromakopia” — Shaun Llewellyn and Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

“The Crux” — William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

“Glory” — Cody Critcheloe and Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

“Moisturizer” — Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki and Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Best Album Notes

“Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974” — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens and His Buckaroos)

“After the Last Sky” — Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates and Dave Holland)

“Árabe” — Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

“The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967” — Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & The Family Stone)

“A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

“Miles ‘55: The Prestige Recordings” — Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)

Best Historical Album

“Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)” — Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

“The Making of Five Leaves Left” — Cally Callomon and Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth and John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)

“Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41)” — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39)” — Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos” — Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)

Best Engineered Album, Nonclassical

“All Things Light” — Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman and Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

“Arcadia” — Neal Cappellino and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

“For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)” — Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills and Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

“That Wasn’t a Dream” — Joseph Lorge and Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down” — Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

“Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2” — Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst and The Cleveland Orchestra)

“Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District” Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Standard Stoppages” — Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman and David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

“Yule” — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediaeval)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album

“All American F***boy” — Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

“Immersed” — Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

“An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live)” — Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

“Tearjerkers” — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

“Yule” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediaeval)

Best Instrumental Composition

“First Snow” — Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf and Danielle Wertz)

“Live Life This Day: Movement I” — Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band and Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

“Lord, That’s a Long Way” — Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

“Opening” — Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

“Train to Emerald City” — John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

“Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down” — Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Be Okay” — Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

“A Child Is Born” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band and Remy Le Boeuf)

“Fight On” — Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

“Super Mario Praise Break” — Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen and Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Big Fish” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring Säje)

“How Did She Look?” — Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“Keep an Eye on Summer” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish)” — Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence and Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

“What a Wonderful World” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From ’24 Negro Melodies’” — Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

“Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie” — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Ravel: Boléro, M. 81” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

“Still & Bonds” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

“Heggie: Intelligence” — Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges and Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

“Huang Ruo: An American Soldier” — Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen and Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown and Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

“Kouyoumdjian: Adoration” — Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O’Connell and Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir of Trinity Wall Street)

“O’Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead” — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh and John Molloy; Alex Dowling and Emma O’Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O’Halloran)

“Tesori: Grounded” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo, Greer Grimsley and Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Best Choral Performance

“Advena - Liturgies for a Broken World” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black and Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

“Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved” — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins and Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Lang: Poor Hymnal” — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler and Elisa Sutherland; The Crossing)

“Ortiz: Yanga” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic and Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Requiem of Light” — Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan and Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler and Sangeeta Kaur; The Clarion Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Dennehy: Land Of Winter” — Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound

“La Mer - French Piano Trios” — Neave Trio

“Lullabies for the Brokenhearted” Lili Haydn and Paul Cantelon

“Slavic Sessions” — Mak Grgić and Mateusz Kowalski

“Standard Stoppages” — Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From ’24 Negro Melodies’” — Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

“Hope Orchestrated” — Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina and Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

“Inheritances” — Adam Tendler

“Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement in D Minor” — Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

“Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos” — Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works” — Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Alike - My Mother’s Dream” — Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

“Black Pierrot” — Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

“In This Short Life” — Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist

“Kurtág: Kafka Fragments” — Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist

“Schubert Beatles” — Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel and Sam Weber)

“Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano” — Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down” — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney and Mike Tierney, producers

“The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II” — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

“Ortiz: Yanga” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

“Seven Seasons” — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy and Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Tombeaux” — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew and Christina Sandsengen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Cerrone: Don’t Look Down” — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick and Sandbox Percussion)

“Dennehy: Land of Winter” — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound)

“León: Raíces (Origins)” — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner and London Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Okpebholo: Songs in Flight” — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez and Various Artists)

“Ortiz: Dzonot” — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)