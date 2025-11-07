Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: How to watch the ceremony and who’s getting inducted

Cyndi Lauper, from left, André 3000 of Outkast and Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa are among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Rock on, Los Angeles.

This year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is back in L.A., and with legends like Elton John and Mick Fleetwood hitting the stage, Angelenos are in for a treat.

Here’s everything you need to know, from how to watch the electric affair to who’s on the guest list.

When is the ceremony?

The 40th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Peacock Theater. Tickets are available for purchase at AXS.com.

How can I watch?

The induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ and be available to watch after festivities wrap.

Plus, ABC will air a highlight reel on New Year’s night, with the prime-time special available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Who’s being inducted?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2025 includes Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes in the performer category; Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon in the musical influence category; and Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye in the musical excellence category.

Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers has dropped out of the induction ceremony due to an undisclosed health issue.

Last but not least, record executive Lenny Waronker will receive this year’s Ahmet Ertegun Award (named for the co-founder of Atlantic Records), which commemorates non-performers working behind the scenes to help the rock ‘n’ roll genre expand and evolve. Former awardees include trailblazing Motown executive Suzanne de Passe (2024) and longtime Bruce Springsteen co-producer and manager Jon Landau (2020).

Who are the special guests?

In early October, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced that John, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo would be among this year’s troupe of performers and presenters — as usual, not disclosing which artists would be honoring which inductees. (Although, fans had their hunches.)

Since then, the list has expanded to include “Femininomenon” Chappell Roan, comeback kids “The Killers” and more. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Roan will induct Lauper, Donald Glover will induct Outkast and John will perform a tribute to late Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, who died in June, at Saturday’s ceremony.

“Dancing With the Stars” on Tuesday regaled viewers with its leather-laden “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night,” which featured choreographed homages to inductees from Aerosmith to Ike and Tina Turner — plus a healthy helping of Flavor Flav.

Here’s to a night worthy of all the star power in the room.