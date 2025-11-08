Advertisement
Music

The best looks from the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony red carpet

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Thayer
By Eric Thayer
Staff Photographer Follow

Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, the White Stripes, Chubby Checker and Soundgarden are among the acts being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The event is taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here’s a look at what the stars are wearing on the red carpet.

Cyndi Lauper and Brandi Carlile.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Questlove attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater.
Mick Fleetwood attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Teddy Swims attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Mick Fleetwood and Teddy Swims.

Nancy Wilson of the band Heart.
Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast.
Actress Elaine Hendrix.
Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden.
Rapper Killer Mike attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater
Sarina Renee attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater.

Chappell Roan and Sarina Renee attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Jimmy Jam attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Cyndi Lauper and Raye attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Raye attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater

Cyndi Lauper and Raye attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Joshua Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilot.
Janelle Monae attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Big Boi, Jack White and Andre 3000.

Eric Thayer

Eric Thayer is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

