The best looks from the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony red carpet

Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, the White Stripes, Chubby Checker and Soundgarden are among the acts being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The event is taking place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Here’s a look at what the stars are wearing on the red carpet.
Mick Fleetwood and Teddy Swims.
Chappell Roan and Sarina Renee attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Cyndi Lauper and Raye attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.