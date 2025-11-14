Breaking News
Music

Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw postponed due to L.A. rain

Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw sings into a microphone while sitting on a set that resembles a rocky hill.

Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival is being pushed back a week because of the rain in Los Angeles.
(Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Mikael Wood
Pop Music Critic Follow

Camp Flog Gnaw is being postponed because of the rain in Los Angeles.

The annual music festival presented by Tyler, the Creator — which was supposed to take place this weekend on the grounds surrounding Dodger Stadium — will now happen Nov. 22 and 23 in the same location.

“Due to the fact this storm became an atmospheric rain torrential downpour we had 2 choices — cancel or move to next weekend,” Tyler said in a post on Instagram. “We chose the latter.”

The post said that refunds are available to those for whom the new dates are “not ideal.”

The show as rescheduled will feature a slightly pared-down lineup that includes performances by Tyler, ASAP Rocky, Doechii, Clipse, Childish Gambino, Earl Sweatshirt, T-Pain and others. Among the acts who dropped off the bill are Tems, Clairo, Sombr and Don Toliver.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

