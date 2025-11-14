Cardi B soft launches a newborn baby (with Stefon Diggs) as she hard launches her ‘next era’

Cardi B, who performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York last month while she was very pregnant, has announced the arrival of her fourth child, a boy.

Cardi B is back — and she’s got a new baby boy with her.

The rapper announced the arrival of the new little guy, whose father is NFL player Stefon Diggs, Thursday evening on social media. Cardi B and Diggs have been dating for about a year now in the wake of her divorce from rapper Offset, the father of her other three kids.

“Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a video of her dress in an outfit emphasizing her lack of pregnant belly. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi B gave no details about when the child arrived or what he would be called. The 33-year-old performer now has two boys and two girls.

Niecy Nash and Tamar Braxton were among the commenters expressing surprise and congratulations, with Nash posting a gif saying, “That was indeed a mic drop.”

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Cardi B posted a black-and-white image of Diggs paying respect to her pregnant belly on the field in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. She cheered “PAT NATION” in the caption with red, white and blue hearts. He popped into her comments a couple of times, saying “Goodluck charmmm huh?” and “Baby brim.”

Cardi B added in the Thursday post that she’s been “prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right.” She has a little bit of time to bounce back, as that show doesn’t get going until Feb. 11 when the Little Miss Drama tour kicks off in Palm Desert. The 33-year-old rapper, born Belcalis Almánzar, hits the L.A. area with two dates soon after, on Feb. 15-16, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The tour wraps up three months later with two shows in Atlanta.

Diggs talked about the baby to a couple of outlets early this month, telling “Extra” before the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 3 that the birth was about to happen. “It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” he said to People. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

The New England Patriots wide receiver is already father to 8-year-old Nova, whose mother’s identity is not public, and 7-month-old Charliee with model Aileen Lopera.

Cardi B and Diggs, 31, were rumored to be coupled up more than a year ago but didn’t make their first public appearance until May, when they hit up a Knicks-Celtics game together in front-row floor seats at Madison Square Garden.

The new baby is younger brother to the rapper’s other children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom. Cardi B and Offset welcomed Kulture in 2018, after her mom and dad married in 2017.

Blossom — “the prettiest lil thing,” per her mom — arrived in September 2024 after Cardi B and Offset were already estranged. Son Wave arrived in 2021.

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me!,” the rapper said in her caption Thursday. “It’s me against all odds[,] me against everything meant to get in my way.”