Turkey Day trio Post Malone, Jack White and Lil Jon to headline NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows

Post Malone giving a shaka sign while smiling and wearing a plaid suit, white cowboy hat and bolo tie
Post Malone will headline the halftime show at the Thanksgiving Day Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Arlington, Texas.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
Give thanks, NFL fans, the headliners are set for this year’s Thanksgiving Day halftime shows.

Jack White will kick off the Turkey Day performances at the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game in Detroit. Later, Post Malone will take the stage as the Dallas Cowboys, playing at home, face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Lil Jon will perform at the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals matchup in Baltimore.

White and Malone shared the news in a pair of promo videos shared Sunday on Instagram, while Lil Jon’s appearance at M&T Bank Stadium was confirmed by the Ravens last week.

White’s Instagram reel was filmed at the White Stripes frontman’s Third Man Pressing Plant in Detroit, where an electric blue record “hot off the press” announces his Ford Field appearance.

Meanwhile, in Malone’s teaser, the “Circles” singer drives along a Texas highway as a voice on the radio advertises “the biggest matchup and one of the biggest artists of our time.”

“Bigger is always better. You know what I mean?” Malone asks Cowboys mascot Rowdy, riding shotgun, as the two haul a giant Salvation Army bucket in a big rig to AT&T Stadium. Once they arrive, they crash into a sign in general manager Jerry Jones’ parking spot and have a run-in with Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey. Last year, Aubrey famously signed Malone’s jersey before a game against the New York Giants. The show will kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Malone’s slot is fitting, given that the Grammy-nominated artist came of age in Texas and his father once managed concessions for the Cowboys.

Malone previously had a cameo in “Beyoncé Bowl,” last year’s Emmy-winning NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show, joining Queen Bey for their duet “Levii’s Jeans.”

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

