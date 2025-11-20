Advertisement
Music

Fugees rapper Pras Michel gets 14-year sentence over illegal donations to Obama campaign

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel buttons his dark blue suitcoat while standing on a sidewalk next to an older man in a baggy gray suit
Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, left, seen arriving at federal court with attorney David Kenner in 2023, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years behind bars.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Michael Kunzelman
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

WASHINGTON — Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison for a case in which he was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to then-President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

Michel, 52, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced him.

In April 2023, a federal jury convicted Michel of 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The trial in Washington, D.C., included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

Advertisement

Justice Department prosecutors said federal sentencing guidelines recommended a life sentence for Michel, whom they said “betrayed his country for money” and “lied unapologetically and unrelentingly to carry out his schemes.”

“His sentence should reflect the breadth and depth of his crimes, his indifference to the risks to his country, and the magnitude of his greed,” they wrote.

Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg said his client’s 14-year sentence is “completely disproportionate to the offense.” Michel will appeal his conviction and sentence, according to his lawyer.

Advertisement
FILE - Lauryn Hill performs during "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. Apple Music announced on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, their 10 greatest albums of all time with Hill’s 1998 iconic “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” claiming the top spot. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Music

As Essence fest takes blame for Lauryn Hill’s wildly late set, Stephanie Mills lets criticism rip

Lauryn Hill is off the hook as Essence takes blame for a set that wrapped after 3:30 a.m. Stephanie Mills, however, is still hot over how the festival was run.

Zeidenberg had recommended a three-year sentence. A life sentence would be an “absurdly high” punishment for Michel given that it is typically reserved for deadly terrorists and drug cartel leaders, Michel’s attorneys said in a court filing.

“The Government’s position is one that would cause Inspector Javert to recoil and, if anything, simply illustrates just how easily the Guidelines can be manipulated to produce absurd results, and how poorly equipped they are, at least on this occasion, to determine a fair and just sentence,” they wrote.

Michel, a Brooklyn native whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Haiti, was a founding member of the Fugees along with childhood friends Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. Their hip-hop band won two Grammy Awards and sold tens of millions of albums.

Advertisement

Michel obtained more than $120 million from Malaysian billionaire Low Taek Jho — also known as Jho Low — and steered some of that money through straw donors to Obama’s campaign.

Pras is buttoning his dark blue suit as he looks away in front of car next to David Kenner who is in a gray suit

Music

Pras blames AI for his guilty verdict in conspiracy trial. Does he have the right culprit?

Fugees rapper Pras says AI is partly to blame for his recent guilty verdict. But the AI company says the program simply did what it was trained to do.

Michel also tried to end a Justice Department investigation of Low, tampered with two witnesses and perjured himself at trial, prosecutors said.

Low, who has lived in China, was one of the primary financiers of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” a movie starring DiCaprio. Low is a fugitive but has maintained his innocence.

Advertisement

“Low’s motivation for giving Mr. Michel money to donate was not so that he could achieve some policy objective. Instead, Low simply wanted to obtain a photograph with himself and then-President Obama,” Michel’s attorneys wrote.

In August 2024, the judge rejected Michel’s request for a new trial based in part on his defense attorney’s use of a generative AI program during his closing of the trial’s arguments. The judge said that and other trial errors didn’t amount to a serious miscarriage of justice.

Kunzelman writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsThe LatestCrime & Courts

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement