Why merch is one of Camp Flog Gnaw’s biggest draws

Tyler the Creator’s Golf Wang brand had several pop-ups at his festival. One of the most popular Golf Wang items was the mystery bag, which contained a grab bag of older Golf Wang pieces.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The first few hours of Camp Flog Gnaw are for shopping.

Beyond the star-studded lineup — which features performances from Asap Rocky, Doechii, and Childish Gambino this year — the festival, hosted by Tyler the Creator, is known for spotlighting the rapper’s clothing brands, like the streetwear-inspired Golf Wang and Golf le Fleur, his luxury brand.

For fans, it’s not only an opportunity to see their favorite artists, but also a chance to buy exclusive collaborations (with Arizona Tea and One of these Days) and other rare pieces, which might have already been sold out online.

“When we buy clothes from Tyler, we’re always thinking about how rare it is. He always has limited drops and a limited [amount of] product,” said Whittier resident and longtime fan Carlos Alcaraz. “Getting access to these items is definitely a perk of coming to the fest. We all know that when we get here, there’s going to be exclusive stuff.”

Advertisement

Golf le Fleur, Tyler’s luxury brand, had several photo ops and a pop-up in the festival. They were selling exclusive Camp Flog Gnaw shirts and sweatshirts, as well as their latest shoe collection. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Alcaraz spent $750 on merchandise and was pleased to get his hands on the Dodgers-inspired Camp Flog Gnaw jacket. It’s a piece, he expects, that will sell out quickly, as it wasn’t available online at all.

All around the festival grounds, there are several tents dedicated solely to Flog Gnaw merchandise, with elongated lines. There are also yellow tents selling only Golf Wang, and there’s a Converse pop-up with Golf le Fleur, where shoppers are able to sit down and try on the in-demand shoes.

Advertisement

In a matter of a few hours, almost every festivalgoer could be seen carrying a bright yellow bag reading “Golf.” Some carried several bags and stood in line for a locker inside the festival grounds to store their haul safely. Others are quick to put on their newly purchased baseball caps and T-shirts.

Over the years, the fluorescent bag has become a staple for Tyler the Creator. As the designer behind these sought-after clothing brands, fashion has been a critical part of his rise to stardom. That night, during his L.A. Metro-inspired set, he wore an entirely red leather outfit, complementing the color scheme of his most recent release, “Don’t Tap the Glass.” In the crowd, many of his equally fashion-minded fans paid homage to the album, wearing red caps reading “glass,” and were similarly decked out in red leather.

Vinicio Corleto eagerly stood in line for the Golf le Fleur pop-up. The Palm Springs resident has been eyeing the collection’s 1908 Bronco Brown Boots since they first dropped.

Advertisement

“They sold out online in like 20 minutes. Now you can’t even get them. They are reselling for $600,” said Corleto. “But I knew they were going to sell them at the festival. So, I figured, I might as well go early to grab them.” He plans to spend around $300 but confesses he will probably spend closer to $600 on other pieces of merch.

Enmanuel Lua, 26, poses for a photo at the Golf le Fleur installation. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Tyler’s fans have mimicked his various styles over the years. Many followers don furry ushanka hats, similar to what he wore throughout the rollout of his 2018 release, “Call Me if You Get Lost.” Others stick to his signature pastel-powered color palette, sport loud patterned sweater vests or even wear a button-up with a tie and baseball cap — as an ode to his most frequent silhouette.

Advertisement

“I’m wearing pastel colors today for him. I normally don’t. I usually wear a lot of black and gray,” said L.A. local Cesar Carbajal, who was wearing a baby blue guayabera. He had shown up early to make sure he could get his hands on the Dodgers-themed jacket. “I never wear pink. I started wearing pink because of [Tyler’s album] ‘Igor.’ He really helps my confidence.”

Employees at the merch booths sport green Golf hoodies. Jason Leonard, who was helping guide the line, says the uniformity is “all about repping the brand.” This is the fourth time he’s worked a Tyler the Creator event and he notices how much influence Tyler has on the way fans dress.

“They wear what he wears. It’s a movement. It’s like a lot of bunch of Tylers out there,” said Leonard. “People seem to come really dressed up to this kind of thing. They’re ready to come and drop hundreds of dollars.”