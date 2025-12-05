The 25 best albums of 2025

Piling on, stripping down, looking back, pushing ahead: Musicians found all sorts of uses for the album form this year, long after the jukebox in your pocket first threatened its existence. Here are the 25 LPs that held together the shards of my attention span in 2025.

1. Jensen McRae, “I Don’t Know How but They Found Me!”

The year’s sharpest pop songwriting came from an overachieving L.A. native who understands at 28 that romantic relationships don’t live — and certainly don’t die — between just two people. In chatty yet carefully measured tunes with nearly as many hooks as words, McRae illuminates the accumulated humiliations and misunderstandings against which every couple flails. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll wonder whether her ex’s sister had any luck with the baby.

2. SZA, “Lana”

The only dishonest thing about “Lana,” which arrived just before Christmas last year as 15 new songs slipped under the wrapping of 2022’s “SOS,” is that SZA says it’s not an album.

3. Madi Diaz, “Fatal Optimist”

Nothing to lose and nowhere to hide.

4. Morgan Wallen, “I’m the Problem”

It’s his party, and he’ll cry if he wants to.

5. Dijon, “Baby”

An album about new parenthood that feels like new parenthood.

6. Bad Bunny, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

After the adventure, the homecoming.

7. Tobias Jesso Jr., “Shine”

A pop-star whisperer takes a moment to listen to himself.

8. Parker McCollum, “Parker McCollum”

Beware the Nashville authenticity play — and admit that sometimes it works.

9. Gigi Perez, “At the Beach, In Every Life”

Like an emo-folk snowglobe.

10. Justin Bieber, “Swag”

On which, having survived teen-pop stardom, he flicks another ash out on the old patio.

11. Geese, “Getting Killed”

Rock is safe in the hands of the 25-and-unders.

12. Alemeda, “But What the Hell Do I Know”

Seriously.

13. Sam Fender, “People Watching”

A pint hoisted in the heartland.

14. Lady Gaga, “Mayhem”

The second (third?) life of a showgirl.

15. Bon Iver, “Sable, Fable”

“I could leave behind the snow / For a land of palm and gold.”

16. Sabrina Carpenter, “Man’s Best Friend”

Every himbo has his day.

17. CMAT, “Euro-Country”

Hungry for love, hungry for sex, hungry for anything not cooked by Jamie Oliver.

18. Haim, “I Quit”

Lots of breakup albums seek comfort in certainty; Haim’s lives on the slippery surface of doubt.

19. Lucy Dacus, “Forever Is a Feeling”

Sensual or cerebral is a false dichotomy.

20. Summer Walker, “Finally Over It”

A sculpted eyebrow arched in perpetuity.

21. Lily Allen, “West End Girl”

[Flush-faced emoji]

22. Bruce Springsteen, “Streets of Philadelphia Sessions”

From the Boss’ “Tracks II” trove of lost albums, a more vivid depiction of Bummed-Out Bruce than director Scott Cooper’s leaden “Deliver Me From Nowhere.”

23. Zach Top, “Ain’t in It For My Health”

Nashville’s friskiest traditionalist.

24. Eddie Chacon, “Lay Low”

Shimmering slow-mo psychedelia.

25. Mariah Carey, “Here for It All”

Crinkly ’70s soul, jumping slap-bass gospel, a faithful cover of Wings’ wonderfully gloopy “My Love”: As its title promises, Carey’s 16th studio album opens its doors to a little bit of everything.