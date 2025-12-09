Maddie & Tae are going separate ways. But Madison Font and Taylor Kerr? Still besties

Madison Marlow Font, left, and Taylor Dye Kerr of the country duo Maddie & Tay — seen performing in 2019 in Nashville — are going their separate ways. For a while, at least.

The journey that country duo Maddie & Tae have been on for the past 15 years has come to a fork in the road, and — to paraphrase baseball legend Yogi Berra — they’re taking it. The act featuring Madison Marlow Font and Taylor Dye Kerr is splitting up, at least for the time being.

The women, both 30, made the announcement to People exclusively Monday, with Kerr describing the decision as “heartbreaking, honestly.” Font told the outlet that after making the decision they had “kind of been sitting on this secret for months, which has been hard.”

Font will embark on a solo career while Kerr will become a stay-at-home mother and wife, focusing on her two young children and her husband, Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Josh Kerr.

But there are no hard feelings between the “Girl in a Country Song” singers. “I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together,” Font said. “None of that changes.”

They have been “attached at the hips” since they were 15 years old, said Kerr, whose daughter is 3 going on 4 and son is 13 months. Their first hit came when they were 19 and had relocated from Texas and Oklahoma to Tennessee. Four albums later, Kerr told People she’s grateful to have the option to stay close to home and family for a while, because her heart hasn’t been into touring and performing like it once was.

Meanwhile Font, who has a 2-year-old son with stay-at-home husband Jonah Font, said, “Momma gotta make some money!” She said she’s writing songs that will be released “sometime next year” and might include hints of gospel, R&B and soul.

And the good friends definitely plan to keep in touch.

“We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day,” Font told People. “We might go do some tour dates one day.”

Kerr told the outlet, “Absolutely.”

But for now, Font noted, “it doesn’t feel aligned for us to do it together.”