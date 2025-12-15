Trey Songz charged with assault for allegedly punching a nightclub worker in the face

Trey Songz was arrested and arraigned for allegedly punching a nightclub worker in the face as well as allegedly destroying restaurant property.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Trey Songz was arrested and arraigned on multiple charges Sunday for his alleged involvement in two separate incidents at two different Manhattan establishments.

The R&B singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was reportedly out with his friends on Dec. 4 when he allegedly punched a nightclub employee in the face, according to the New York Post. Prosecutors reportedly described Songz becoming “needlesly irate” after being informed it was closing time by a Dramma Night Club worker at around 4:25 a.m.

During the early morning hours on Sunday, Songz was also reportedly involved at another incident at Mira, a restaurant and hookah lounge. He is accused of trashing the establishment and destroying $1,500 worth of property, including hookahs, DJ equipment and sofas. According to TMZ, it was after Songz was arrested for this incident that police realized he was also wanted for the alleged nightclub altercation.

Advertisement

Songz was charged with assault for the nightclub altercation, as well as a mischief in the second degree for the incident at the restaurant in New York Criminal Court.

According to Page Six, the Dramma employee was granted an order of protection against Songz, who prosecutors say is a regular at the nightclub.

Songz was “charged in connection with an incident that occurred last week. He is cooperating fully and looks forward to the facts coming to light,” his attorney Mitchell Schuster said in a statement provided to multiple outlets.

Advertisement

The statement also addressed Sunday’s incident, saying Songz “was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him. His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion.”

“Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain,” the statement continued. “We are confident the facts will speak for themselves.”

In 2022, the “Slow Motion” singer was arrested following an altercation at a Manhattan bowling alley. Songz has also been previously accused of rape, of punching and choking a woman, and of domestic violence.