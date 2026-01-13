Trevor Noah caps off ‘generational run,’ will host Grammys for sixth and final time

Trevor Noah hosted last year’s Grammy Awards just weeks after the L.A. wildfires.

Trevor Noah is gearing up for one last Grammys hurrah.

This year, the comedian and former host of “The Daily Show” will helm the awards show for the sixth and final time, CBS announced Tuesday. Noah has emceed the ceremony every year since 2021.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” the show’s executive producer Ben Winston said Tuesday in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Winston went on to call Noah “the most phenomenal host.”

“He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music,” the producer said. “His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

The official Grammys Instagram account also confirmed the news.

“It’s music’s BIGGEST night and he’s on a generational run,” the caption reads.

The 68th Grammy Awards will return to L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. PT.

In addition to marking Noah’s final turn as host, this year’s show will be the last to air on CBS, its home network since 1973. After that, it kicks off a 10-year run with Disney. The Grammys will air on ABC, Hulu and Disney+ beginning in 2027.

Kendrick Lamar led the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine, including album and record of the year. Trailing just behind were Lady Gaga and producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff, with seven nominations each.

Noah himself is also up for a Grammy Award this year for his audio narration of his children’s book “Into the Uncut Grass.”