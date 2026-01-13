Advertisement
Music

Trevor Noah caps off ‘generational run,’ will host Grammys for sixth and final time

Trevor Noah speaks into a microphone on stage.
Trevor Noah hosted last year’s Grammy Awards just weeks after the L.A. wildfires.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Malia Mendez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Trevor Noah is gearing up for one last Grammys hurrah.

This year, the comedian and former host of “The Daily Show” will helm the awards show for the sixth and final time, CBS announced Tuesday. Noah has emceed the ceremony every year since 2021.

Los Angeles, CA - February 2, 2025: Taylor Swift at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

Why the album cover Grammy is making a comeback after more than 50 years

Over the last 67 years, the Grammys have tweaked the rules and names of art-driven categories to reflect shifts in music consumption. This year, the awards ceremony will once again give out an award for album cover to better reflect music in the digital age.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” the show’s executive producer Ben Winston said Tuesday in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Winston went on to call Noah “the most phenomenal host.”

“He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music,” the producer said. “His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

Advertisement

Awards

‘Category fraud’ is a perennial Oscar problem. Why the Grammys could be next

At the Oscars, it’s the debate over lead versus supporting. At the Emmys, it’s what constitutes a comedy. The Grammys may soon have a category fraud problem of their own.

The official Grammys Instagram account also confirmed the news.

“It’s music’s BIGGEST night and he’s on a generational run,” the caption reads.

The 68th Grammy Awards will return to L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. PT.

In addition to marking Noah’s final turn as host, this year’s show will be the last to air on CBS, its home network since 1973. After that, it kicks off a 10-year run with Disney. The Grammys will air on ABC, Hulu and Disney+ beginning in 2027.

Advertisement
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, DECEMBER 5, 2025: Coco Jones, Cirkut, Carter Lang, Laufey, Raphael Saadiq, and Alex Warren, from left, are photographed at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood on December 5, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Music

2026 Grammy nominees on why power is still in the hands of real artists. Sorry, AI

Six Grammy nominees — producers, songwriters and best new artist contenders — gathered to discuss impostor syndrome, creative process and navigating stardom in 2025.

Kendrick Lamar led the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine, including album and record of the year. Trailing just behind were Lady Gaga and producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff, with seven nominations each.

Noah himself is also up for a Grammy Award this year for his audio narration of his children’s book “Into the Uncut Grass.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsTelevision

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement