Of course Long Beach’s new pro baseball team will also be known as the Regulators

Warren G is a co-owner of a new pro baseball team that will use Long Beach Regulators as an alternate name.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Regulators, mount up.

The official name of Long Beach’s new minor league baseball team was announced Tuesday along with the name of its “alter ego”: the Long Beach Regulators. Both monikers were revealed during Long Beach’s State of the City address.

Officially known as the Long Beach Coast, the new Pioneer League team is set to play starting this season at the storied Blair Field, home of Long Beach State’s baseball team, the Dirtbags.

“Alter egos are nothing new,” reads a text-only slideshow posted to the team’s Instagram on Tuesday. “Every week, Long Beach Coast will play as our alter ego. The Regulators.”

Advertisement

Voices Shaikin: Troy Percival, Angels World Series hero, is trying to build a winner in Long Beach Nice as Troy Percival working for Long Beach’s independent Pioneer League team all sounds, it is curious that a four-time All-Star with coaching experience is not working for the Angels.

The name, of course, is a nod to team co-owner Warren G’s smooth 1994 chart-topper “Regulate,” which also featured fellow Long Beach native the late Nate Dogg, and celebrates Long Beach’s G-funk hip-hop roots.

“To be able to say that I’m a part of Long Beach, like a team that’s part of the city where I was born and raised, is amazing to me,” the rapper told TMZ in September. “We’re going to get it going and try to win some championships.”

A team spokesperson told the Long Beach Post that the Regulators name “will appear through select in-ballpark experiences, special activations, creative storytelling and limited merchandise drops.”

Advertisement

Long Beach has been home to three independent minor league teams over the last 30 years. The Barracuda, later renamed the Riptide, in 1995-96, the Breakers in 2001-02 and the Armada in 2005-09.

The 11-team Pioneer League also includes the Oakland Ballers, Modesto Roadster and Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, as well as teams based in Idaho, Montana and Utah.