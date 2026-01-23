Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz dies at 71

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Francis Buchholz, the former bassist for the German hard rock band Scorpions who performed at the height of the band’s global stardom, has died. He was 71.

Buchholz’s family confirmed the death in a post on social media, saying, “It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love. ... To his fans around the world — we want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey. You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return.”

Scorpions also said in a statement, “We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away. His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together.”

Born in Hanover, West Germany, in 1954, Buchholz first played in the rock band Dawn Road, later joining Scorpions on 1974’s “Fly to the Rainbow” and cementing its most classic lineup. He played on the band’s era-defining albums, including 1979’s “Lovedrive,” 1982’s “Blackout,” 1984’s “Love at First Sting” and the live albums “Tokyo Tapes” and “World Wide Live.”

Speaking about Scorpions’ influence at the end of the Cold War, he told an interviewer, “We still had the Iron Curtain in Europe when I was a boy. Living in Germany at this time there was always this great threat of a third World War between Russia and America. I was always afraid of the Russians coming over the border in Eastern Germany. ... Then, playing in Moscow at the Peace Festival back in the ‘90s, we were invited to the Kremlin by Mr. [Mikahil] Gorbachev, Russia’s President at that time, and that was one of those great moments — to think we had achieved something like this just from doing what we love to do.”

He left the group after 1990’s “Crazy World,” later touring with former Scorpions bandmate Uli Jon Roth and Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock.

Buchholz is survived by wife wife, Hella, and three children.

