Music

To take the edge off world events, Neil Young gives Greenlanders access to his entire music catalog

Neil Young plays guitar and sings on an outdoor stage with singer-songwriter Joan Baez looking on from his right
Neil Young, joined by Joan Baez in April 2025 at a “Fighting Oligarchy” rally in Los Angeles, is giving residents of Greenland access to all his music.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Christie D'Zurilla
By Christie D’Zurilla
Assistant Editor, Fast Break Desk
Hey, Greenland — feeling a little low after President Trump’s ongoing attempts to buy or otherwise acquire the land under your feet? Neil Young can fix that framework!

Just keep “Rockin’ in the Free World.” For free. Forever.

The 80-year-old “hippie at heart” on Tuesday granted “our friends in Greenland” a year of free access to his music catalog, hoping that its contents “ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government.”

(Of course, all U.S. administrations, even Trump’s, are effectively temporary, given the whole “elections every four years” thing. That should ease some stress right there.)

“It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality,” Young wrote on his blog. “This is an offer of Peace and Love. All the music i have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear.” It’s unclear whether he’s giving away the middle-tier “Rust” subscription, which is just a penny under $45 a year, or the top-notch “Patron” subscription, which adds unspecified extras and a promise of priority treatment for $99.99 annually. The basic level subscription, at $24.99 a year, doesn’t provide the “highest quality” sound or the “music films” his message promises.

Greenlanders who take him up on his offer can renew for free annually as long as they stay put on the island. Young’s team will need cellphone numbers with the Greenland country code: 299.

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

World & Nation

What to know about Greenland’s role in nuclear defense and Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’

The Arctic territory is of strategic importance, under the flight paths that nuclear-armed missiles from China and Russia could take on their way to incinerating targets in the United States, and vice versa.

Young said he hoped other “organizations” would follow in his footsteps.

He does have a “Heart of Gold,” after all.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 36 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

