Inside Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton

One way to honor your 93-year-old host: by calling him a “f— gangster” who’ll “slit your throat for a hit record.”

That’s how Monte Lipman big-upped Clive Davis on Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton, where Davis had convened an invite-only crowd of celebrities and music-industry insiders for his annual night-before-the-Grammys gala. Lipman, who runs Republic Records, was there to receive the Recording Academy’s Industry Icon award along with his brother and business partner, Avery; clearly, the commendation had gotten him feeling all warm and fuzzy about the record-biz machers who paved his way.

An incomplete list of stars in the Hilton’s ballroom for Saturday’s soiree: Joni Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi, Stevie Wonder, Colman Domingo, Frankie Valli, Martha Stewart, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, Brandi Carlile, Bill Maher, Teyana Taylor, Gladys Knight, Bryan Cox, Jeff Goldblum, Max Martin and — speaking of record-biz machers — Motown founder Berry Gordy, who at 96 had to have been the only person at the party with more experience on him than Davis.

Jennifer Hudson performs. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

At least a few of these luminaries had come, no doubt, to see the Lipmans pick up their prize; among the many, many successes they’ve racked up in recent years include blockbusters by Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Post Malone and the lovable cartoon assassins of “KPop Demon Hunters.”

But mostly folks had come to schmooze and to take in the entertainment Davis had arranged.

As always, the show featured a blend of beloved old-timers and ascendant youngsters, including three of the nominees for the Grammys’ best new artist award: Sombr, pouting extravagantly through a pretend-sleazy “12 to 12”; Olivia Dean, downright luminous as a horn section added some swing to “Man I Need”; and Alex Warren, who’s beginning to look like he may never want to sing “Ordinary” again.

Sombr spins Olivia Dean during his performance. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Clipse and John Legend performed “The Birds Don’t Sing,” from the rap duo’s “Let God Sort Em Out,” which is up for album of the year at Sunday’s Grammys ceremony. The women of “KPop Demon Hunters’” Huntr/x turned up to sing “Golden,” which is nominated for song of the year.

MGK and Jelly Roll tag-teamed an homage to the late Ozzy Osbourne, while Jennifer Hudson saluted the late Roberta Flack; her typically virtuosic rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” brought the room to as close to quiet as it got all night.

Pusha T of Clipse, left, and John Legend perform. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

There were also tributes to two living legends: Bernie Taupin and Art Garfunkel. For the former, Darren Criss sang “Bennie and the Jets” — just one of the classics Taupin co-wrote with Elton John — then brought out Laufey for a surprisingly frisky take on John and Kiki Dee’s disco-era “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” (Free idea: Somebody cast Criss and Laufey in a reboot of “Grease.”)

To honor Garfunkel, the country duo Dan + Shay performed “Mrs. Robinson” before throwing to the 84-year-old himself, who sauntered onstage in a tuxedo and Phillies ball cap, sat down on a stool and — after having read a bit of poetry scrawled on the back on an envelope — closed the show with a touching if slightly wobbly journey across “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Behold more pictures from Saturday’s event:

Art Garfunkel performs. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Clive Davis, left, addresses the crowd. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Karol G on the red carpet. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Adam Lambert on the red carpet. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Darren Criss, left, and Laufey perform. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Jelly Roll, left, and Bunnie Xo on the red carpet. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Monte Lipman, left, and Avery Lipman on the red carpet. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)