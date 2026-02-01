Grammys 2026 live chat: Ready for music’s biggest night with Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and more

With the 2026 Grammys officially upon us, read about all of the night’s best and worst moments below in our Grammys live chat between pop music critic Mikael Wood and staff writer August Brown.

4:45 p.m. August, my friend, we’re going up, up, up — it’s our moment (which is to say another opportunity to liveblog another Grammys ceremony). So glad to be with you tonight as the action unfolds at Crypto.com Arena. Will “Golden” become the first K-pop tune to win song of the year? Will Lady Gaga finally win a top Grammy with “Abracadabra” or “Mayhem”? Will Bad Bunny take it all en route to next weekend’s Super Bowl halftime performance? These are just a few of the evening’s many burning questions. —M.W.

Let me tell you, I earned like 10 years of cool-uncle-August credibility with my friend’s five-year-old after I sent over a video clip of the Huntr/x singers performing at the UMG gala yesterday. I’m keeping an eye out on a macro level to see if Kendrick Lamar or Bad Bunny - two of the most politically and creatively salient artists working today for a variety of reasons - are able to finally take home the capstone album prize when each have been deservedly circling it for some time. Artists and voters feel some urgency to make this a statement award. But for Record and Song, don’t count out Grammy bestie Bruno Mars and Blackpink’s Rosé sneaking in for some hardware either. — A.B.

