In the midst of Grammy weekend, New Edition’s L.A. tour stop at the Kia Forum on Saturday was a forceful statement on longevity and a reminder never to underestimate the power of R&B. Seeing all six members of the iconic vocal group on stage for a sold-out crowd more than four decades after their careers began reflects a group still fully present, with a visible love for the music they continue to perform.

Fellow R&B royalty Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton were perfect additions to the lineup of seasoned vets whose music stands the test of time.

New Edition onstage at the Kia Forum. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The crowd at the Kia Forum reflected the wide reach of New Edition’s impact, with longtime fans who are now parents bringing their children to experience the music live, and a younger generation that probably discovered the group well after their heyday through later productions like the BET’s 2017 miniseries, “The New Edition Story.” The audience has expanded beyond the generation that first embraced them. That blend of familiarity and discovery created an atmosphere that felt like a celebration and a family reunion on Saturday night.

New Edition commanded the stage with undeniable energy, delivering polished, in-sync choreography, a testament to the foundation laid early on and the lasting imprint of the band’s original manager and choreographer, Brooke Payne. To open the nearly three-hour concert, New Edition began with a new song, “Going Out Tonight,” joined onstage by Braxton and Boyz II Men, a moment that made it clear the tour honors legacy but isn’t afraid to give the crowd something new.

Rather than separating each act into its own set, the show unfolded as a rotating hit factory, with New Edition, Braxton and Boyz II Men weaving in and out of the setlist. New Edition anchored the night, returning to the stage repeatedly while making space for solo moments from Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, as well as a Bell Biv DeVoe segment that reminded the crowd of the immense catalog these artists have. The cadence was the perfect balance to keep the energy high, and of course, what’s R&B without some ballads and sad love songs? It was like being on a tour bus, with each stop featuring different eras, even with a brief intermission where B2K came on stage to perform “Bump Bump Bump.”

Fans sway to the music as Boyz II Men performs Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“Can You Stand the Rain,” “Candy Girl” and “Mr. Telephone Man” highlighted New Edition’s collective chemistry, and even amid the choreography’s physicality, the group moved through multiple outfit changes, featuring matching looks.

Bobby Brown performs with New Edition at the Kia Forum. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

There was a sense of fluidity throughout the night that also left room for personality. One of the night’s funniest moments came when Bobby Brown joked, “Yeah, it’s me — the crazy one,” before singing “Every Little Step.” Each moment felt well-placed, from a group deeply experienced in shaping a live show.

Tresvant’s solo was smooth and sensual. Gill delivered a powerhouse performance, showing off his vocal capability. Bell Biv DeVoe brought a swagger that only they can, blending R&B and hip-hop in a way that still has fans screaming “Poison” lyrics.

Boyz II Men dance in unison Saturday at the Kia Forum. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A surprise to many, this marks the first time New Edition and Boyz II Men have gone on the road together, despite their long-standing connection through Michael Bivins, who first discovered Boyz II Men. Even though the show came decades later, the timing still felt right.

Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris are still as vocally strong as they were 30 years ago but with more experience, and you can hear the gratitude in their voices for having made it this far in their careers. They paid tribute to celebrities we’ve lost this past year with a slideshow, and the touching performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” was a perfect segue into “One Sweet Day” (which they performed without Mariah Carey, who was just honored as Person of the Year at the annual MusiCares gala), as the entire stadium sang along. Their performance made it clear they’ve protected the treasure that carried them this far: their voices.

Toni Braxton sings Saturday at the Kia Forum. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Toni Braxton rounded out the lineup as the tour’s only solo artist and its only woman headliner. She commanded the stage with her vocal range, making her one of R&B’s most recognizable and influential artists. She paired her ballads with upbeat records, drawing cheers when Kayla Nicole joined her during “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” She also spoke briefly about her gratitude for being able to continue performing, acknowledging a journey that has not always been easy. Once told by doctors that a lupus diagnosis could limit her ability to do so, Braxton stood onstage, still moving freely and hitting every note.

In an industry that might feel like it’s moved on from the era of R&B when these performers ruled, the concert proved that the music remains deeply wanted — and fully capable of filling arenas. Saturday’s show not only paid homage to the music many grew up on but also provided a clear vision for emerging R&B artists and aspiring Grammy winners in the crowd (including some famous fans who’ve also won a few statues themselves), showing just how far the genre can take them when built on a solid foundation.

