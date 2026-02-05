LaMonte McLemore, the 5th Dimension singer and founding member, dies at 90

The Fifth Dimension, from left, LaMonte McLemore, Florence LaRue, Ron Townson, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. in 1968.

Singer LaMonte McLemore, a founding member of vocal group the 5th Dimension, whose smooth pop and soul sounds with a touch of psychedelia brought the group big hits in the 1960s and ’70s, has died. He was 90.

McLemore died Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by family, his representative Jeremy Westby said in a statement. He died of natural causes after having a stroke.

The 5th Dimension had broad crossover success and won six Grammy Awards including record of the year twice, for 1967s “Up, Up and Away” and 1969s “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.” Both were also top 10 pop hits, with the latter, a mashup of songs from the musical “Hair,” spending six weeks at No. 1.

McLemore had a parallel career as a sports and celebrity photographer whose pictures appeared in magazines including Jet.

Born in St. Louis, McLemore served in the Navy, where he worked as an aerial photographer. He played baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system and settled in Southern California, where he began making use of his warm bass voice and skill with a camera.

He sang in a jazz ensemble, the Hi-Fi’s, with future 5th Dimension bandmate Marilyn McCoo. The group opened for Ray Charles in 1963 but broke up the following year.

McLemore, McCoo and two of his childhood friends from St. Louis, Billy Davis Jr. and Ronald Townson, later formed a singing group called the Versatiles. They also recruited Florence LaRue, a schoolteacher McLemore met through his photography, to join them. In 1965 they signed to singer Johnny Rivers’ new label, Soul City Records, and changed their name to the 5th Dimension to better represent the cultural moment.

Their breakthrough hit came in 1967 with the Mamas & the Papas’ song “Go Where You Wanna Go.”

That same year they released the Jimmy Webb-penned “Up, Up and Away,” which would go to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and win four Grammys: record of the year, best contemporary single, best performance by a vocal group and best contemporary group performance.

In 1968, they had hits with a pair of Laura Nyro songs, “Stoned Soul Picnic” and “Sweet Blindness.”

1969 brought the peak of their commercial success with “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” which, along with its long run at No. 1, won Grammys for record of the year and best contemporary vocal performance by a group.

That same year, they played the Harlem Cultural Festival, which has become known as the “Black Woodstock.” The festival, and the 5th Dimension’s part in it, were chronicled in the 2021 documentary from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer of Soul.”

The 5th Dimension also had a rare level of success with white audiences for a group whose members were all Black. The phenomenon came with criticism.

“We were constantly being attacked because we weren’t, quote, unquote, ‘Black enough,’” McCoo said in “Summer of Soul.” “Sometimes we were called the Black group with the white sound, and we didn’t like that. We happened to be artists who are Black, and our voices sound the way they sound.”

The group had hits into the 1970s including “One Less Bell to Answer,” “(Last Night) I Didn’t Get to Sleep at All” and “If I Could Reach You.”

They became regulars on TV variety shows and performed at the White House and on an international cultural tour organized by the State Department.

The original lineup lasted until 1975, when McCoo and Davis left to make their own music.

“All of us who knew and loved him will definitely miss his energy and wonderful sense of humor,” McCoo and Davis, who married in 1969, said in a statement.

LaRue said in her own statement that McLemore’s “cheerfulness and laughter often brought strength and refreshment to me in difficult times. We were more like brother and sister than singing partners.”

McLemore is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mieko McLemore, daughter Ciara, son Darin, sister Joan and three grandchildren.

