Lil Jon’s son Nathan Smith, who performed as DJ Young Slade, is found dead in Georgia
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- The 27-year-old son of rapper Lil Jon was found dead Friday in a pond near his Milton, Ga., home.
- Nathan Smith, an NYU graduate who performed as DJ Young Slade, went missing early Tuesday morning after leaving his house without his phone.
- Authorities found no indication of foul play; Lil Jon and his ex-wife called their son “immensely caring” and thanked rescue teams for their efforts.
The body of Lil Jon’s son Nathan Smith, who performed as DJ Young Slade and went missing Tuesday night, was recovered Friday from a pond near his home in Milton, Ga., according to local police. The rapper’s son was 27.
“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated,” Lil Jon and his ex-wife wrote Friday on social media.
Viper Room, VIP Records, the Troubadour, Whisky a Go Go, Capitol Records, Hollywood Forever Cemetery: Here’s a guided tour through the most iconic sites of Los Angeles music history.
“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”
They said their son was “amazingly talented” as a music producer, artist and engineer. Nathan Smith was a graduate of New York University, his parents said.
“We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him,” the parents concluded before thanking the many local authorities and rescuers who helped search for their son.
The Milton Police Department said Tuesday on social media that Nathan Smith hadn’t been seen since he “ran out of his house” at 6 a.m. that day.
“Subject left on foot and does not possess a phone. He may be disoriented and in need of assistance,” the statement said. “Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”
On Friday, Milton police said in a statement that teams had expanded the search to include the pond in a nearby park after failing to find Smith elsewhere. Divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department recovered a body from the water shortly before noon local time Friday, the statement said.
Shaboozey says his Grammys speech thanking his immigrant parents was ‘never intended to dismiss [the] truth’ that ‘Black people have also built this country.’
“The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” police wrote, adding there was no indication of foul play. However, the official cause and manner of death were still to be determined.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time. The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy,” the statement concluded.
Lil Jon and Nicole Smith expressed gratitude in their post confirming their son’s death. The two married in 2004 after welcoming Nathan in 1998 but split up amicably in 2022.
“Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days,” they wrote Friday.