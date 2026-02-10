Demi Lovato cancels five shows, pushes back start of tour to ‘protect health’

Demi Lovato announced they are canceling five shows and delaying the kickoff of their upcoming tour.

Demi Lovato is making some changes to their upcoming tour in order to prioritize their heath.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter announced on Instagram Tuesday that they were canceling five shows and pushing back the start of their It’s Not That Serious tour. Lovato is now set to kick off in Orlando, Fla., on April 13 instead of in Charlotte, N.C., on April 8.

In a message addressed to their fans posted to Instagram, Lovato said they were “excited to get back on stage” and to “visit you in as many cities as I can.”

But “[w]hile starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible,” wrote Lovato. “To protect my health and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour.”

Originally, Lovato’s North American tour was expected to make 23 stops. In addition to canceling the Charlotte stop and switching Orlando from April 10 to 13, they canceled shows scheduled for Atlanta (April 12), Nashville (April 14), Denver (May 5) and Las Vegas (May 8).

The “Cool for Summer” singer said fans who purchased tickets to the canceled dates through Ticketmaster or AXS would be automatically issued refunds. They advised those who purchased their tickets through third-party resellers to contact those platforms directly. Tickets for the original Orlando date will be honored for the new date.

Lovato previously declared they were done with touring. The It’s Not That Deep tour is their first since the one in support of their album “Holy Fvck” in 2022.

“I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me,” wrote Lovato.