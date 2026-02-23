NBA YoungBoy welcomes third baby with wife Jazlyn Mychelle, reportedly his 13th child

NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his third child with wife Jazlyn Mychelle. The new baby is reportedly the rapper’s 13th child.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

NBA YoungBoy has announced the birth of his third child with wife Jazlyn Mychelle.

Also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the Louisiana rapper posted to his Instagram story on Sunday. The short video shows Mychelle in a hospital gown picking at a pastry, along with what appears to be a case for a portable breast pump in her lap. (The original video is no longer available on YoungBoy’s Instagram account, but has been recirculated by others.)

“My gangsta had her baby,” the “Bandit” rapper says in the video, before asking Mychelle, “How do you feel?”

“Relieved,” she replies.

TMZ reports the couple’s new addition is a baby girl and his 13th child. YoungBoy and Mychelle also share a 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. YoungBoy and the influencer married in 2023.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old musician has eight children from previous relationships. He also allegedly had two more children before the birth of his new daughter with Mychelle.

In April 2024, YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was accused of orchestrating a “large-scale prescription fraud ring” to illegally obtain prescription drugs from multiple Utah-area pharmacies along with several of his associates. In November of that year, he took a deal and pleaded guilty to several counts of identity fraud, forgery and “unlawful pharmacy conduct” and avoided jail time.

Shortly after, a Utah judge sentenced him to two years in jail for gun-related charges.

Advertisement

Last year, President Trump issued a series of pardons for Gaulden. The rapper thanked the president for granting the pardon and “giving [him] the opportunity to keep building — as a man, a father, and as an artist” and “open[ing] the door to a future [he] worked hard for.”