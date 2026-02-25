Advertisement
Metallica sets residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

James Hetfield, left, and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform at SoFi Stadium on August 25, 2023, in Inglewood.
James Hetfield, left, and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 25, 2023 in Inglewood.
(Ringo Chiu / For The Times)
August Brown staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By August Brown
0:00 0:00

After sets from intergenerational jam bands and folk-rock legends, the newest resident at Las Vegas’ Sphere will be a little louder and nastier than usual.

Metallica has set its debut “Life Burns Faster” residency at the mind-bending audio-visual monolith for Oct. 1, 3, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31. Tickets go on sale March 6.

“About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’” Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said in a typically enthused statement. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way f— psyched to go next level!”

The band will continue the “No Repeat Weekends” theme — playing completely different set lists on Thursday and Saturday shows — from its recent M72 stadium tour. The group most recently reissued its pivotal, if divisive, 1996 album “Load” in a gigantic box set last year.

Sphere, meanwhile, has upcoming residencies from Kenny Chesney beginning in June, Backstreet Boys in July and Carin León in September.

MusicEntertainment & Arts

August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

