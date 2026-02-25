Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and Shakira are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Luther Vandross, Phil Collins, Shakira, Lauryn Hill and the late Jeff Buckley are among the artists nominated for the first time for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.

Also on the ballot for the Class of 2026 are Melissa Etheridge, INXS, New Edition, Pink and the Wu-Tang Clan, all first-time nominees as well, and seven acts previously up for induction: the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Sade and a combined entry for Joy Division and its later incarnation, New Order.

The group of artists representing rock, pop, Latin music, R&B, hip-hop, post-punk and heavy metal reflects the increasing diversification of the hall, which after years of criticism that it overvalued the work of older, white men recently broadened its selection process along gender, race and style lines.

Advertisement

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of rock and roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement.

Last year’s inductees were Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes. Also presented with various commendations during the 2025 induction ceremony were Salt-N-Pepa, Warren Zevon, Carol Kaye, Nicky Hopkins, Thom Bell and Lenny Waronker.

An artist or band becomes eligible for induction into the hall 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Nominations, which are determined by a committee of music industry insiders, are voted on by more than 1,200 musicians, executives, historians and journalists.

Advertisement

The nod for Vandross follows Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s win for record of the year at this month’s Grammy Awards with “Luther,” their chart-topping duet that prominently samples Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 track “If This World Were Mine.” Buckley’s nomination comes after a much-discussed documentary about his life and career, which tragically ended when he drowned at age 30 in 1997.

Oasis’ nomination arrives in the wake of the British band’s hugely successful reunion tour, while the nod for the Wu-Tang Clan follows what the rap group called a farewell tour. Collins was inducted into the hall as a member of Genesis in 2010; this nomination recognizes his work as a solo artist.

This year’s inductees will be revealed in April, with a ceremony to take place in the fall. The hall said it would announce plans for a broadcast or streaming partner at a later date. In 2023, the show moved to Disney+ after nearly three decades at HBO.