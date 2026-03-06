Advertisement
Music

Bruce Johnston leaves the Beach Boys after 60 years

Beach Boys keyboardist Bruce Johnston claps on stage
each Boys keyboard player Bruce Johnston performs on the Palomino Stage on the final day of Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
August Brown staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By August Brown
Staff Writer Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Bruce Johnston, a six-decade member of the Beach Boys’ live band, announced he will step away from the group.

The 82-year-old Johnston told Rolling Stone that “It’s time for part three of my lengthy musical career! I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.”

The Beach Boys in the lounge of Brother Studio in Santa Monica in 1976:

Music

Remembering when the Beach Boys had their own Santa Monica clubhouse

A new box set, ‘We Gotta Groove,’ looks back at the work the Beach Boys created at Brother studio in 1976 and ’77.

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love also said in a statement that “Bruce Johnston is one of the greatest songwriters, vocalists, and keyboardists of our time. We’ve had the honor of his performance and participation for many many years with the Beach Boys. Change is always promised in life; today we find ourselves in a chapter of change, but not an end.”

Advertisement

Johnston originally joined the group in 1965, filling in as a live vocalist in place of frontman Brian Wilson, and earning a vocal credit on “California Girls.” He left the band in 1972 to pursue solo work, and penned Barry Manilow’s hit “I Write The Songs.”

1964: Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson of the rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" sing around a piano . (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Music

The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine remembers Brian Wilson: ‘I’m still learning from him after all these years’

The Beach Boys’ co-founder talks to The Times about his longtime former bandmate who helped shape the culture of SoCal music.

Johnston returned to the Beach Boys in 1978, and continued to tour as the only member besides Love from the band’s original era. He also wrote several songs for the group, including “Disney Girls (1957),” “Deirdre” and “Tears in the Morning.” Johnston will be replaced by Chris Cron, vocalist for the Beach Boys tribute band Pet Sounds Live.

After Wilson’s death last year, Beach Boys fans still have several occasions to hear the catalog live. Love’s long-running edition of the Beach Boys will play three nights at the Hollywood Bowl over July 4 weekend (which Johnston said he’ll sit in on). Founding member Al Jardine is touring with Brian Wilson’s former backing ensemble, now called the Pet Sounds Band, with a set focused on the1977 LP “The Beach Boys Love You.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & Arts

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement