Kanye West announces concert at SoFi Stadium on April 3

Kanye West says he’s playing a concert in Los Angeles.

The controversial rapper, who these days goes by the name Ye, announced early Monday that he’ll perform at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on April 3. A listing on SoFi’s website describes the show as his “only performance” in L.A.

Ye has a long-delayed album due out this month called “Bully” that follows a full-page ad he recently placed in the Wall Street Journal in which he apologized for his years of antisemitic remarks.

The SoFi date will come two years after Ye appeared at the venue with Ty Dolla Sign as part of 2024’s Rolling Loud festival. That show was expected to be a performance but turned out to be more of a listening session, with Ye and Ty milling around a stage in the stadium’s parking lot as songs from their joint album “Vultures 1” played through a sound system.

The scheduled concert also comes as a trial is underway in L.A. regarding allegedly unpaid work a contractor says he did for Ye on a Malibu mansion the rapper owned from 2021 to 2024.

Tickets for the SoFi show will go on sale Tuesday.