Heeseung is leaving Enhypen to go solo. K-pop group will continue with six members

Heeseung is leaving Enhypen to embark on his solo career.

Belift Lab announced Tuesday on social media that the 24-year-old performer is “parting ways” with the K-pop group, which will “continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members”: Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki.

“Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that HEESEUNG has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it,” the band’s label wrote in its X post.

“It’s difficult to relay the whole process through a short notice, but this decision comes after extensive deliberation,” the statement continued. “We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG.”

Befit Lab said Heeseung will remain with the label and is working on a solo album.

After the announcement, Heeseung, who has been a member of Enhypen since its formation through the 2020 Korean competition series “I-Land,” shared a message with the band’s fan community on Weverse.

“The six years I’ve spent have been filled with moments so overwhelming and precious that it’s hard to fully put them into words,” he wrote in the post, according to a translation posted on Soompi. “Those times will remain as some of the brightest moments of my life. I will never forget [them], and I want to continue being someone who supports ENHYPEN more than anyone else.”

In addition to thanking his former bandmates and their fans, referred to collectively as Engenes, he explained that his departure came because of his desire to create and share his art without pushing his own vision onto the entire team. Heeseung added that he is “working hard” on his new project and hopes to be back to share “a better version of myself” with fans as soon as possible.

The remaining members of Enhypen expressed appreciation to their fans on social media and showed support for Heeseung.

“[W]e respect and support Heeseung’s choice and new start,” the band wrote on X, according to the translation provided on the site. “We at ENHYPEN will continue to grow even more in the future ... we will become stronger and be grateful for every moment.”