Lord Sear, DJ and hip-hop radio host, dies at 52

Lord Sear, a DJ and hip-hop radio personality who toured with Eminem and worked on his Shade 45 channel, has died. He was 52.

His death was announced Wednesday on social media. No cause of death was given.

“He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us,” read the tribute posted to Sear’s Instagram page. “Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep. ... [H]e helped shape the culture at every level.”

Described as “a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family,” Sear had been involved with the SiruisXM hip-hop station created by Eminem since its inception in 2004.

“Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together,” Eminiem wrote Wednesday on X. “Our time on [Shade 45] together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that.”

Born July 7, 1973, Sear, also known as Steve Watson, got his start working alongside rappers such as Kurious in the 1990s. The New Yorker then landed a job with the underground hip-hop radio show, “The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show,” which has been credited with introducing audiences to artists such as Biggie Smalls, Eminem, Jay-Z, the Wu-Tang Clan and the Fugees.

In addition to his work on radio, Sear was known for his work as a rapper, DJ and producer. He joined Eminem on the Anger Management Tour in the 2000s. Sear even lent his voice to video games “Grand Theft Auto III” and “Grand Theft Auto IV,” according to IMDb.

Most recently, he was the host of his own show, “The Lord Sear Special,” on satellite radio SiriusXM.

Actor Jaleel White, and hip-hop stars Ludacris, Xzibit, E-40 and Fat Joe were among those who paid tribute in the comments of the Instagram post announcing Sear’s death.

“I will never set foot in that Sirius-XM building and not think of you,” White wrote. “Your spirit was gynormous, Sear.”

“Love you Sear. I don’t have the words,” Xzibit wrote. “Rest In Power.”