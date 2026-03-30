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Coachella 2026: Ask our experts your toughest festival questions

A man and woman jump in the air excitedly in front of colorful flower statues on a field.
Brad Taylor-White and Stephanie Shook of Orlando, Fla., jump in front of an art installation at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Vanessa Franko. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Vanessa Franko
Senior Audience Editor Follow
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The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is nearly here and our team is already preparing for a weekend full of sunshine, music and Beliebers.

We’re headed to the 25th edition of the festival, which returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 10-12 and April 17-19 with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G at the top of the bill.

Our crew heading to the desert has literally decades of experience covering the festival, giving us unique insight into one of the world’s most famous music festivals.

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So tell us — what do you want to know about Coachella? And what do you want to see from our live coverage in the field?

Are you heading to Indio or celebrating Couch-ella (and its more affordable beverage options) at home? Do you have tried-and-true tips you tell anyone when Coachella comes up in conversation? We want to know about them.

Use the form below to submit your Coachella questions or tips. Check back for our answers, your tips and live updates from the festival’s first weekend at latimes.com/coachella.

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Vanessa Franko

Assistant editor Vanessa Franko oversees audience engagement for the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment and Arts section. She was previously the digital director of entertainment and features at the Southern California News Group.

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