Wireless Festival canceled after U.K. denies Ye a visa

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the “Vultures 1” playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood.

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Organizers canceled the popular Wireless Festival after the United Kingdom denied its headliner, the embattled rapper Ye, a visa into the country.

The U.K. government cited Ye’s history of antisemitic outbursts as a reason for denying him a travel permit.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that “Kanye West [Ye’s former name] should never have been invited to headline Wireless.”

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“This government stands firmly with the Jewish community,” he continued, “and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

As a result, the entire summer festival was scrapped and ticket holders were issued refunds.

“The Home Office has withdrawn YE’s [electronic travel visa] ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders,” Wireless Festival organizers said in a statement on Tuesday. “As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.”

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“Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent,” they continued, “and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the U.K.”

Music Inside Ye’s first comeback show at SoFi Stadium The rapper played the first of two shows Wednesday night, performing new songs and oldies on a giant dome on the stadium’s floor.

Ye said, in a statement reported by the BBC, that he was “following the conversation around Wireless”, and that “I know words aren’t enough...I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Ye has been mounting a comeback after years of erratic and conspiratorial remarks about Judaism and Jewish people, and openly embraced Nazi symbols in his merchandise. He recently took out an ad in the Wall Street Journal, saying he struggled with a frontal-lobe injury from a car crash and a bipolar type-1 diagnosis. “I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika...I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret.”

He recently released a new album “Bully” and headlined SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, performing a hit-heavy set without incident. He did not address his recent behavior.

