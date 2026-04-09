Lambrini Girls pull out of Coachella, postpone U.S. tour due to ‘acute brain injury’

Phoebe Lunny of Lambrini Girls has a brain injury, prompting the group to pull out of playing Coachella.

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Coachella 2026 just got a little less punk.

The Lambrini Girls announced on social media that they had to pull out of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival due to an injury that’s forcing the duo to also reschedule their U.S. tour dates.

“Long story short: I fractured my neck and have an acute brain injury,” guitarist and vocalist Phoebe Lunny wrote Wednesday on Instagram, adding that the injury happened in Australia and was initially misdiagnosed.

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The “Bad Apple” singer said she received treatment late because of the misdiagnosis and doctors are now ordering that she cannot fly or perform for six weeks.

“We have received quite a lot of messages re Coachella, we are so gutted, guys,” Lunny continued in the post. “We want to be there so badly. If it was a broken leg, I would do a Dave Grohl and play it. This isn’t something we are taking lightly and we are really sad. We hope and pray there’s some universe [where] we get to play next year instead ... Because it is my neck and brain, our hands are tied for now, but I’m lucky and expect a speedy recovery. ...”

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Lunny also addressed American ticket holders — rescheduled U.S. tour dates can be found here — writing that “it’s dark times, especially in the states.”

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“Making space for subversion and resistance is at the core of what this band is about,” she continued. “Seeing people of all ages, genders and backgrounds come together to mosh, lift each other up, chant, cry, scream in both parts joyful and angry, is my greatest joy.”

The punk duo was slated to perform on Saturday at 3 p.m., but former White Stripes frontman Jack White is stepping in and taking the duo’s time slot in the Mojave tent.