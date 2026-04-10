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How to watch Sabrina Carpenter, Devo and more on the Coachella Day 1 livestream

INDO-CA-APRIL 12, 2024: Sabrina Carpenter performs at Coachella on Friday, April 12, 2024.
Sabrina Carpenter, shown here at Coachella 2024, headlines the first day of the 2026 festival.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
David Viramontes. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By David Viramontes
Audience Editor Follow
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Sabrina Carpenter famously works late, so it might come as a surprise to some that “Espresso” songstress’ headlining set at Coachella 2026 is comparatively early in the night at 9 p.m.

But that shouldn’t be an issue to music festival fans enjoying the festivities from home on Coachella’s YouTube livestream.

“Couchella,” as it’s affectionately called, is back this year to beam some of the biggest performances, including Sabrina Carpenter and Anyma on the Main Stage, Dijon, Turnstile and Disclosure at the Outdoor Theatre, and Bini, Devo and Blood Orange at the Mojave.

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You can also watch via Coachella’s livestream app on iOS and Android.

Here’s who you can watch on Friday’s livestream feeds (times presented in PDT):

Main Stage

5:30 p.m. Teddy Swims; 7 p.m. The xx; 9:05 p.m. Sabrina Carpenter; 12:00 a.m. Anyma

Outdoor Theatre

4 p.m. Dabeulll; 5:20 p.m. Lykke Li; 6:40 p.m. Dijon; 8:05 p.m. Turnstile; 10:35 p.m. Disclosure; 11:55 p.m. “Bonus Set from Do LaB”

Sahara

4:00 p.m. Youna; 4:50 p.m. Hugel; 6:15 p.m. Marion Hofstadt; 8 p.m. Katseye; 9:15 p.m. Levity; 10:50 p.m. Swae Lee; 12:05 a.m. Sexyy Redd

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Mojave

4:15 p.m. Bini; 5:30 p.m. Central Cee; 6:45 p.m. Devo; 8:10 p.m. Moby; 9:20 p.m. Slayyyter; 10:35 p.m. Ethel Cain; 11:55 p.m. Blood Orange

Gobi

4 p.m. Bob Baker Marionettes; 4:45 p.m. NewDad; 5:30 p.m. Joyce Manor; 6:15 p.m. CMAT; 7:20 p.m. Fakemink; 8:25 p.m. Holly Humberstone; 9:50 p.m. Joost; 11:05 p.m. Creepy Nuts

Sonora

4 p.m. Wednesday; 4:50 p.m. Fleshwater; 6 p.m. The Two Lips; 7:10 p.m. Ninajirachi; 8:25 p.m. Cachirula & Loojan; 9:15 p.m. February; 10:00 p.m. Hot Mulligan; 10:55 p.m. Carolina Durante; 11:50 p.m. Not For Radio

Quasar

5 p.m. Tiga; 7 p.m. Deep Dish; 9 p.m. Pawsa; 11 p.m. Disco Lines

Note that there have been livestream delays in past years, so don’t worry if your favorite artist is a few minutes late.

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David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

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