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Music

Here’s whats inside the Radiohead bunker at Coachella

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke
(Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Mikael Wood
Pop Music Critic Follow
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Radiohead isn’t playing Coachella this year — but the English art-rock band is still here.

The desert festival has a new space for 2026 called the Bunker, which Radiohead has taken over to premiere an audiovisual installation that looks back at its albums “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” on the occasion of both albums’ turning a quarter-century old.

Located between the Sahara tent and the Do Lab, the Bunker is a gigantic subterranean cavern with room for 300 or so people — a dark and cool respite from the blazing Indio sun. When I took a tour early Friday afternoon, workers were still sweeping the freshly laid concrete floors ahead of the first public showing (and at least one guy was rolling down the grassy mound that sits atop the space).

“KID A MNESIA,” as the band is calling the experience, sets animations by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood — think creepy stick figures scuttling through various post-apocalyptic settings — to new musical soundscapes created from the sounds of those two LPs.

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There’s also artwork hung throughout the space — and, of course, a gift shop filled with Radiohead merch.

After Coachella, the installation is scheduled to hit the road with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City and beyond.

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Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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