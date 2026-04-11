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Coachella 2026: The best photos from the festival

people dance during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Sophia Peterson, left, and Ariana Pellegrini, of Los Angeles, dance as DJ Fifi plays at the DoLab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.
By Christina House
 and Kayla Bartkowski
0:00 0:00

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  • The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival launched in 1999 and 2026 marks its 25th edition.
  • The event, held in Indio, kicks off festival season, and features headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.
  • The festival is known for its large-scale art installations and also for its fashion.

Music. Art. Fashion. Fun. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio for its 25th anniversary, with a sold-out crowd for its twin weekends and millions of people watching the livestream from home.

Our team is in the field to capture what it’s really like to be at Coachella, from the biggest stars on stage to the only-at-the-festival vibes of the field.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headline, but there are more than 100 acts on the bill, including the Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize collaboration Nine Inch Noize, girl groups including Katseye and Bini, rock royalty like Iggy Pop and David Byrne and more.

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We’ll be updating our gallery all weekend long with images of the performances, iconic art installations, the people, the fashion and more.

If you want to see what Coachella used to look like, take a trip down memory lane with our gallery of photos going back to 1999.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage.
Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage.
Fans watch Katseye perform at the Sahara stage.
Turnstile performs at the Outdoor Theatre.
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INDIO, CA, APRIL 10, 2026: BINI performs at the Mojave stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
INDIO, CA, APRIL 10, 2026: BINI performs at the Mojave stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
INDIO, CA, APRIL 10, 2026: BINI performs at the Mojave stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
INDIO, CA, APRIL 10, 2026: BINI performs at the Mojave stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
BINI performs at the Mojave stage.

BINI performs at the Mojave stage.

Fans scream as BINI performs at the Mojave stage.
Brendan Yates, lead vocalist of Turnstile, performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Festival goers walk past tents blown down by the wind.
Ava Acuesta dances as DJ Fifi plays at the DoLab.
Dijon performs on the Outdoor Theatre.
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Natalie Villegas, 27, from the District of Columbia, poses for a photos inside the SPECTRA.
Festival goers walk near the SPECTRA and Ferris Wheel.
Bob Baker Marionette performs at the Gobi Stage.
Festival goers react to Bob Baker Marionette's performance.
Victoria Aular, 29, from Miami takes photographs inside an art installation.
Katseye performs at the Sahara stage.
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INDIO, CA, APRIL 10, 2026: Katseye performs at the Sahara stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Katseye performs at the Sahara stage.

Katseye performs at the Sahara stage.

The gates are open at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Teddy Swims performs at the Coachella stage.
Festival goers climb up the SPECTRA.

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Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

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