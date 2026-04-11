Coachella 2026: The best photos from the festival

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Music. Art. Fashion. Fun. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio for its 25th anniversary, with a sold-out crowd for its twin weekends and millions of people watching the livestream from home.

Our team is in the field to capture what it’s really like to be at Coachella, from the biggest stars on stage to the only-at-the-festival vibes of the field.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headline, but there are more than 100 acts on the bill, including the Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize collaboration Nine Inch Noize, girl groups including Katseye and Bini, rock royalty like Iggy Pop and David Byrne and more.

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We’ll be updating our gallery all weekend long with images of the performances, iconic art installations, the people, the fashion and more.

If you want to see what Coachella used to look like, take a trip down memory lane with our gallery of photos going back to 1999.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage.

Fans watch Katseye perform at the Sahara stage.

Turnstile performs at the Outdoor Theatre.

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BINI performs at the Mojave stage.

Fans scream as BINI performs at the Mojave stage.

Brendan Yates, lead vocalist of Turnstile, performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Festival goers walk past tents blown down by the wind.

Ava Acuesta dances as DJ Fifi plays at the DoLab.

Dijon performs on the Outdoor Theatre.

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Natalie Villegas, 27, from the District of Columbia, poses for a photos inside the SPECTRA.

Festival goers walk near the SPECTRA and Ferris Wheel.

Bob Baker Marionette performs at the Gobi Stage.

Festival goers react to Bob Baker Marionette’s performance.

Victoria Aular, 29, from Miami takes photographs inside an art installation.

Katseye performs at the Sahara stage.

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Katseye performs at the Sahara stage.

The gates are open at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Teddy Swims performs at the Coachella stage.