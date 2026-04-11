Coachella 2026: The best photos from the festival

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- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival launched in 1999 and 2026 marks its 25th edition.
- The event, held in Indio, kicks off festival season, and features headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.
- The festival is known for its large-scale art installations and also for its fashion.
Music. Art. Fashion. Fun. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio for its 25th anniversary, with a sold-out crowd for its twin weekends and millions of people watching the livestream from home.
Our team is in the field to capture what it’s really like to be at Coachella, from the biggest stars on stage to the only-at-the-festival vibes of the field.
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headline, but there are more than 100 acts on the bill, including the Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize collaboration Nine Inch Noize, girl groups including Katseye and Bini, rock royalty like Iggy Pop and David Byrne and more.
We’ll be updating our gallery all weekend long with images of the performances, iconic art installations, the people, the fashion and more.
If you want to see what Coachella used to look like, take a trip down memory lane with our gallery of photos going back to 1999.
BINI performs at the Mojave stage.
Katseye performs at the Sahara stage.