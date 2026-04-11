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How to watch Justin Bieber, The Strokes and more on the Coachella day 2 livestream

Justin Bieber performs onstage at Coachella in 2022.
Justin Bieber, shown here at Coachella 2022, headlines the second day of the 2026 festival.
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
David Viramontes. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By David Viramontes
Audience Editor Follow
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Coachella’s got you all in your head? Think you’d rather watch Bieber while you’re in your bed?

Then you’re in luck! Hot off the success of both “Swag” albums and a (literally) stripped down Grammys performance, Beliebers will be able to watch Justin Bieber’s day 2 headlining set at 11:25 p.m. on the Coachella YouTube livestream.

Before Bieber takes the Main Stage, viewers at home will be able to catch The Strokes, Labrinth and David Byrne at the Outdoor Theatre, PinkPantheress at the Mojave and more.

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And check out Coachella’s livestream app on iOS and Android.

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA - APRIL 14: The crowd as Wet Leg performs at Coachella on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Coachella Valley, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

Music

18 Coachella 2026 acts we can’t wait to see

Coachella 2026’s first weekend features 18 acts L.A. Times staff can’t wait to see, from proto-punk icon Iggy Pop to emerging artist Gigi Perez.

Here’s who you can watch on Saturday’s livestream feeds (times presented in PDT):

Main Stage

5:30 p.m. Addison Rae; 7 p.m. Giveon; 9 p.m. The Strokes; 11:25 a.m. Justin Bieber

Outdoor Theatre

4 p.m. Los Hermanos Flores; 5:10 p.m. Alex G; 6:10 p.m. Blondshell; 7:05 p.m. Sombr; 8:30 p.m. Labrinth; 10:20 p.m. David Byrne

Sahara

4:00 p.m. Zulan; 5 p.m. Hamdi; 6:15 p.m. Yousuke Yukimatsu; 7:15 p.m. Teed; 8 p.m. Nine Inch Noize; 9:10 p.m. Rezz; 10:30 p.m. Adriatique; 11:55 p.m. Worship

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Mojave

4 p.m. Jack White; 4:50 p.m. Fujii Kaze; 5:50 p.m. Royel Otis; 7:30 p.m. Taemin; 8:55 p.m. PinkPantheress; 10:15 p.m. Interpol

Gobi

4:05 p.m. Whatmore; 5:10 p.m. Luisa Sonza; 6:15 p.m. Geese; 7:05 p.m. Noga Erez; 7:50 p.m. Davido; 9 p.m. Bia; 10:10 p.m. Morat

Sonora

4:20 p.m. Ecca Vandal; 5:30 p.m. Ceremony; 6:40 p.m. Rusowsky; 7:50 p.m. 54 Ultra; 8:45 p.m. Die Spitz; 9:45 p.m. Mind Enterprises; 10:45 p.m. Freak Slug

Quasar

5 p.m. Joezi; 7 p.m. Afrojack x Shimza

There’s been a delay on the livestream during previous festivals, so don’t worry if Bieber, The Strokes or another one of your favorite artists starts a little later than their posted time.

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David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

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