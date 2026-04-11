How to watch Justin Bieber, The Strokes and more on the Coachella day 2 livestream
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Coachella’s got you all in your head? Think you’d rather watch Bieber while you’re in your bed?
Then you’re in luck! Hot off the success of both “Swag” albums and a (literally) stripped down Grammys performance, Beliebers will be able to watch Justin Bieber’s day 2 headlining set at 11:25 p.m. on the Coachella YouTube livestream.
Before Bieber takes the Main Stage, viewers at home will be able to catch The Strokes, Labrinth and David Byrne at the Outdoor Theatre, PinkPantheress at the Mojave and more.
And check out Coachella’s livestream app on iOS and Android.
Coachella 2026’s first weekend features 18 acts L.A. Times staff can’t wait to see, from proto-punk icon Iggy Pop to emerging artist Gigi Perez.
Here’s who you can watch on Saturday’s livestream feeds (times presented in PDT):
Main Stage
5:30 p.m. Addison Rae; 7 p.m. Giveon; 9 p.m. The Strokes; 11:25 a.m. Justin Bieber
Outdoor Theatre
4 p.m. Los Hermanos Flores; 5:10 p.m. Alex G; 6:10 p.m. Blondshell; 7:05 p.m. Sombr; 8:30 p.m. Labrinth; 10:20 p.m. David Byrne
Sahara
4:00 p.m. Zulan; 5 p.m. Hamdi; 6:15 p.m. Yousuke Yukimatsu; 7:15 p.m. Teed; 8 p.m. Nine Inch Noize; 9:10 p.m. Rezz; 10:30 p.m. Adriatique; 11:55 p.m. Worship
Mojave
4 p.m. Jack White; 4:50 p.m. Fujii Kaze; 5:50 p.m. Royel Otis; 7:30 p.m. Taemin; 8:55 p.m. PinkPantheress; 10:15 p.m. Interpol
Gobi
4:05 p.m. Whatmore; 5:10 p.m. Luisa Sonza; 6:15 p.m. Geese; 7:05 p.m. Noga Erez; 7:50 p.m. Davido; 9 p.m. Bia; 10:10 p.m. Morat
Sonora
4:20 p.m. Ecca Vandal; 5:30 p.m. Ceremony; 6:40 p.m. Rusowsky; 7:50 p.m. 54 Ultra; 8:45 p.m. Die Spitz; 9:45 p.m. Mind Enterprises; 10:45 p.m. Freak Slug
Quasar
5 p.m. Joezi; 7 p.m. Afrojack x Shimza
There’s been a delay on the livestream during previous festivals, so don’t worry if Bieber, The Strokes or another one of your favorite artists starts a little later than their posted time.