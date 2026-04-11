During a Coachella sunset, Sombr’s star burns brighter and brings out Billy Corgan
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Aside from headlining the main stage, a sunset set at the Outdoor Theatre is one of the most coveted time slots at the festival. If you get it, there’s a built-in Coachella moment ready for the taking.
On Saturday, Sombr delivered with a performance that drew so many fans that they were stretching to the outer edges of the field where the sound bleed from the main stage carried over.
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Shane Boose appeared on stage in a studded leather jacket — bedazzled with a “77” on the back — over a see-thru lacy top and leather pants, his fist pumped in the air atop a riser, an arena-ready pose as the set kicked off with “Homewrecker.”
Fans jumped and sang along to “We Never Dated,” “Come Closer” and a rousing “I Wish I Knew How to Quit You” in the first half of the set and were excited to hear the live debut of new song “Potential.”
The performance happened on a day when Coachella has a notable number of rockers — Jack White kicked things off in the Mojave Tent in a set announced earlier this week and there was much excitement for the Strokes on the Coachella stage Saturday night before headliner Justin Bieber.
But one of the moments that simultaneously proved that rock never died and it’s on the rise was when Sombr brought out a special guest, who Boose said was making his first visit to the festival. Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins came out to join in on a cover of his band’s mid-’90s alt-rock hit “1979,” which was more recently trending audio on TikTok and Instagram.