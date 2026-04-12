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How to watch Karol G, Laufey and others on the Coachella Day 3 livestream

Karol G performs during an NFL halftime show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Karol G, who made her Coachella debut during the 2022 festival, headlines the third and final day of the 2026 festival.
(Buda Mendes / Getty Images)
David Viramontes. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By David Viramontes
Audience Editor Follow
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It’s TropiCoachella day. How are you watching La Bichota?

Karol G’s Coachella headlining set rounds out a third day of some of music’s biggest names on the YouTube livestream: Wet Leg and Major Lazer on the Main Stage, Laufey and BigBang at the Outdoor Theatre, Iggy Pop and FKA Twigs at the Mojave and more.

And check out Coachella’s livestream app on iOS and Android.

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA - APRIL 14: The crowd as Wet Leg performs at Coachella on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Coachella Valley, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

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Here’s who you can watch on Sunday’s livestream feeds (times presented in PDT):

Main Stage

4 p.m. Tijuana Panthers; 4:45 p.m. Wet Leg; 6:10 p.m. Major Lazer; 7:50 p.m. Young Thug; 9:55 p.m. Karol G

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Outdoor Theatre

4 p.m. Gigi Perez; 5:15 p.m. Clipse; 6:45 p.m. Foster The People; 8:40 p.m. Laufey; 10:30 p.m. BigBang

Sahara

4 p.m. Girl Math (Vnssa x Nala); 5:05 p.m. Bunt.; 6:10 p.m. Duke Dumont; 7:25 p.m. Mochakk; 9:05 p.m. Subtronics; 10:45 p.m. Kaskade

Mojave

4:25 p.m. Little Simz; 5:35 p.m. Suicidal Tendencies; 6:30 p.m. Samia; 7:10 p.m. Iggy Pop; 8:45 p.m. FKA Twigs

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Gobi

4:05 p.m. Cobrah; 5:15 p.m. Oklou; 6:30 p.m. Black Flag; 7:10 p.m. Flowerovlove; 7:45 p.m. Tomora; 9:05 p.m. The Rapture; 10 p.m. The Chats

Sonora

4 p.m. Model/Actriz; 4:45 p.m. Jane Remover; 5:30 p.m. Los Retros; 6:40 p.m. RØZ; 8 p.m. Drain; 9:10 p.m. French Police; 10:15 p.m. Glitterer

Quasar

4 p.m. Jazzy; 6 p.m. Joy (Anonymous); 8 p.m. Fatboy Slim

Livestream delays have happened in the past, so there’s a chance your favorite artist takes the stage later than expected.

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David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

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