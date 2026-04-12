How to watch Karol G, Laufey and others on the Coachella Day 3 livestream
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It’s TropiCoachella day. How are you watching La Bichota?
Karol G’s Coachella headlining set rounds out a third day of some of music’s biggest names on the YouTube livestream: Wet Leg and Major Lazer on the Main Stage, Laufey and BigBang at the Outdoor Theatre, Iggy Pop and FKA Twigs at the Mojave and more.
And check out Coachella’s livestream app on iOS and Android.
Coachella 2026’s first weekend features 18 acts L.A. Times staff can’t wait to see, from proto-punk icon Iggy Pop to emerging artist Gigi Perez.
Here’s who you can watch on Sunday’s livestream feeds (times presented in PDT):
Main Stage
4 p.m. Tijuana Panthers; 4:45 p.m. Wet Leg; 6:10 p.m. Major Lazer; 7:50 p.m. Young Thug; 9:55 p.m. Karol G
Outdoor Theatre
4 p.m. Gigi Perez; 5:15 p.m. Clipse; 6:45 p.m. Foster The People; 8:40 p.m. Laufey; 10:30 p.m. BigBang
Sahara
4 p.m. Girl Math (Vnssa x Nala); 5:05 p.m. Bunt.; 6:10 p.m. Duke Dumont; 7:25 p.m. Mochakk; 9:05 p.m. Subtronics; 10:45 p.m. Kaskade
Mojave
4:25 p.m. Little Simz; 5:35 p.m. Suicidal Tendencies; 6:30 p.m. Samia; 7:10 p.m. Iggy Pop; 8:45 p.m. FKA Twigs
Gobi
4:05 p.m. Cobrah; 5:15 p.m. Oklou; 6:30 p.m. Black Flag; 7:10 p.m. Flowerovlove; 7:45 p.m. Tomora; 9:05 p.m. The Rapture; 10 p.m. The Chats
Sonora
4 p.m. Model/Actriz; 4:45 p.m. Jane Remover; 5:30 p.m. Los Retros; 6:40 p.m. RØZ; 8 p.m. Drain; 9:10 p.m. French Police; 10:15 p.m. Glitterer
Quasar
4 p.m. Jazzy; 6 p.m. Joy (Anonymous); 8 p.m. Fatboy Slim
Livestream delays have happened in the past, so there’s a chance your favorite artist takes the stage later than expected.