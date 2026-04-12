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See the complete setlist for Justin Bieber’s Coachella debut

A man singing onstage in a backward baseball cap and black hoodie
Justin Bieber, seen here at the 2022 Grammys, performed 34 songs during his Coachella 2026 headlining set.
(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
David Viramontes. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By David Viramontes
Audience Editor Follow
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Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated Coachella headlining set is finally here.

Across a nearly 90-minute performance, the pop star sang 17 of his more recent tracks while talking to what appeared to be the Coachella YouTube livestream comments before sitting down in front of a laptop on stage.

At this point, he began to lipsync over YouTube videos of early mega hits like “Baby,” “That Should Be Me” and “Never Say Never.” He even sang a few covers of songs he uploaded to the platform when he was a child.

He closed out the headlining set with special guests Dijon, Tems, Wizkid and Mk.gee. Find all the songs the pop superstar performed at his debut Coachella show below.

  • “All I Can Take”
  • “Speed Demon”
  • “First Place”
  • “Go Baby”
  • “Butterflies”
  • “Walking Away”
  • “All The Way”
  • “405”
  • “Too Long”
  • “Petting Zoo”
  • “I Do”
  • “Stay” with special guest the Kid Laroi
  • “Things You Do”
  • “Glory Voice Memo”
  • “Zuma House”
  • “Dotted Line”
  • “Everything Hallelujah”
  • “Baby”
  • “Favorite Girl”
  • “That Should Be Me”
  • “Beauty and a Beat”
  • “Never Say Never”
  • “Confident”
  • “All That Matters”
  • “With You” (Chris Brown cover)
  • “So Sick” (Ne-Yo cover)
  • “Sorry”
  • “Where Are U Now”
  • “I’m The One”
  • “Yukon”
  • “Devotion” with special guest Dijon
  • “I Think You’re Special” with special guest Tems
  • “Essence” with special guests Tems and Wizkid
  • “Daisies” with special guest Mk.gee

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David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

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