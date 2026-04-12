See the complete setlist for Justin Bieber’s Coachella debut
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Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated Coachella headlining set is finally here.
Across a nearly 90-minute performance, the pop star sang 17 of his more recent tracks while talking to what appeared to be the Coachella YouTube livestream comments before sitting down in front of a laptop on stage.
At this point, he began to lipsync over YouTube videos of early mega hits like “Baby,” “That Should Be Me” and “Never Say Never.” He even sang a few covers of songs he uploaded to the platform when he was a child.
He closed out the headlining set with special guests Dijon, Tems, Wizkid and Mk.gee. Find all the songs the pop superstar performed at his debut Coachella show below.
- “All I Can Take”
- “Speed Demon”
- “First Place”
- “Go Baby”
- “Butterflies”
- “Walking Away”
- “All The Way”
- “405”
- “Too Long”
- “Petting Zoo”
- “I Do”
- “Stay” with special guest the Kid Laroi
- “Things You Do”
- “Glory Voice Memo”
- “Zuma House”
- “Dotted Line”
- “Everything Hallelujah”
- “Baby”
- “Favorite Girl”
- “That Should Be Me”
- “Beauty and a Beat”
- “Never Say Never”
- “Confident”
- “All That Matters”
- “With You” (Chris Brown cover)
- “So Sick” (Ne-Yo cover)
- “Sorry”
- “Where Are U Now”
- “I’m The One”
- “Yukon”
- “Devotion” with special guest Dijon
- “I Think You’re Special” with special guest Tems
- “Essence” with special guests Tems and Wizkid
- “Daisies” with special guest Mk.gee