See the complete setlist for Justin Bieber’s Coachella debut

Justin Bieber, seen here at the 2022 Grammys, performed 34 songs during his Coachella 2026 headlining set.

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Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated Coachella headlining set is finally here.

Across a nearly 90-minute performance, the pop star sang 17 of his more recent tracks while talking to what appeared to be the Coachella YouTube livestream comments before sitting down in front of a laptop on stage.

At this point, he began to lipsync over YouTube videos of early mega hits like “Baby,” “That Should Be Me” and “Never Say Never.” He even sang a few covers of songs he uploaded to the platform when he was a child.

He closed out the headlining set with special guests Dijon, Tems, Wizkid and Mk.gee. Find all the songs the pop superstar performed at his debut Coachella show below.

