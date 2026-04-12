See the setlist for Karol G’s Coachella set (Updating live)

Reggaeton and urban pop artist Karol G headlines the final night of Coachella 2026.

Karol G’s highly anticipated Coachella headlining set is finally here.

Following Sabrina Carpenter’s Hollywood theatrics on day 1 and Justin Bieber’s YouTube karaoke night on day 2, Ms. G takes the main stage to close out the festival — though she’s not the latest set time of the night.

Below, find our list of each song the Colombian singer performed.

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