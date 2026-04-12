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See the setlist for Karol G’s Coachella set (Updating live)

Reggaeton and urban pop artist Karol G at El Segundo, CA on Monday, October. 27, 2025.
Reggaeton and urban pop artist Karol G headlines the final night of Coachella 2026.
(Bexx Francois/For The Times)
David Viramontes. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By David Viramontes
Audience Editor Follow

Karol G’s highly anticipated Coachella headlining set is finally here.

Following Sabrina Carpenter’s Hollywood theatrics on day 1 and Justin Bieber’s YouTube karaoke night on day 2, Ms. G takes the main stage to close out the festival — though she’s not the latest set time of the night.

Below, find our list of each song the Colombian singer performed.

Karol G performs during an NFL game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in September 2025.

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This is a developing story.

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David Viramontes

David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.

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