Coachella 2026: 4 differences between Weekend 1 and 2

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Field in Indio for its second weekend.

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The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s encore weekend kicks off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday with some notable differences from Weekend 1 — beyond the fact that Weekend 2 gets less grass on the fields.

Anyma’s world premiere is back on track

Italian EDM star Anyma was supposed to debut his “Æden” production last Friday. Heading to Indio, multiple billboards lining the 10 Freeway advertised the set, which was to start on the main stage around midnight. Mother Nature had other plans. Gnarly winds forced the Weekend 1 set to be canceled entirely.

“Due to strong wind conditions affecting Anyma’s stage build, he is unable to perform. Coachella & Anyma have made this decision together with your safety as the priority,” the fest wrote in a message on its app just after midnight Saturday morning.

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Anyma will try again Friday night this week and, as of Thursday, there’s not a wind advisory in sight.

A different surprise set

When set times were announced for Weekend 1, it was revealed that former headliner Jack White would be playing in the Mojave Tent on Saturday afternoon. When the set times dropped this week, crossover country star Kacey Musgraves was listed as the Mojave Tent surprise playing from 3-3:50 p.m. Saturday. Musgraves played Coachella for the first time in 2019. She has also performed at Coachella’s sister country festival, Stagecoach.

More lineup tweaks

Musgraves isn’t the only lineup change for the weekend. Quasar has a completely different lineup for Weekend 2, with Darco, Franky Rizardo and Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer on Friday; Devault, Madeon, DJ Snake x RL Grime x Flosstradamus and DJ Snake x Knock2 on Saturday; and Linska, LP Giobbi and Sara Landry’s Blood Oath on Sunday. Those sets can be seen on the YouTube livestream.

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As per usual, the Do Lab lineup is different each weekend, but those performances are not streamed.

One of the other notable changes is that Rezz dropped off from her Saturday night Sahara Tent set. The DJ pulled out of Coachella earlier this week, citing her health. There isn’t a replacement for her, just an adjustment of set times.

This weekend’s schedule also has some new names opening the stages, which isn’t unusual. One of the new performers is Palm Springs-based DJ Bad Gal Gali, who will open the Sahara Tent Friday at 2:30 p.m.

There are also some minor tweaks to set times, but the most notable is that Friday night headliner Sabrina Carpenter is getting an extra 10 minutes this week, opening a window for a change in the set list or a special guest.

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Changes to the livestream

Even if you’re not on the ground at the festival, there’s a big change for those celebrating Couch-ella at home. YouTube’s livestream for Weekend 2 will include the Yuma Tent, a haven for house and techno. It subs in for the more rock-leaning Sonora Tent that was broadcast on the Weekend 1 stream.

