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Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter brings out Madonna to perform new song ‘I Feel Free’

Madonna wearing a boa and singing as confetti falls
Madonna joined Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday night. On stage she reminisced about performing at the festival 20 years ago in the Sahara Tent, shown here.
(Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Domanick
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Anyone who thinks Coachella’s biggest surprises are reserved for Weekend 1 was proven wrong Friday night as Sabrina Carpenter welcomed Madonna on stage during her Weekend 2 headlining set. The crowd exploded with waves of cheers as the iconic pop star came on stage.

Madge joined Carpenter as a surprise guest during “Juno,” in which Carpenter reemerged in a gown that was a nod to Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” for a torch-passing duet of Madonna’s 1990 pop-house gauntlet “Vogue.”

The classic was followed by the debut of the gloriously upbeat “I Feel Free,” the first track from the pop icon’s forthcoming new album “Confessions II,” due out July 3.

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INDIO, CA - APRIL 10, 2026: Festival goers sing while Turnstile performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Indio, CA. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Friday updates: Madonna, Geena Davis join Sabrina Carpenter; Anyma’s redo up next

Weekend 2 of Coachella 2026 is here. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, plus surprise guest Kacey Musgraves.

The singer announced the record, a sequel to 2005’s “Confessions On A Dancefloor,” on April 15, alongside a 60-second teaser video for “I Feel Free.”

The Coachella performance, however, marks the first time the song has been heard in full — a fitting full circle moment 20 after Madonna played the Sahara Tent in 2006, complete with the same boots and costuming from that gig. “Confessions II” will be Madonna’s first full-length album since 2019’s “Madame X.”

VIDEO | 02:25
Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter sing ‘Like a Prayer’ at Coachella Weekend 2
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“Let’s try to be together. Let’s try to avoid disagreements,” Madonna said as she spoke about the moon and planets aligning.

Before the pair ended with “Like a Prayer,” accompanied by a choir, Madonna had another reason to be grateful.

INDIO, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 2019: A hand of 'The Astronaut looms over the festival grounds during day one at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, Calif., on April 12, 2019. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

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“This is probably the first time I’ve ever performed with someone shorter than me,” Madonna said to Carpenter as the crowd laughed. “Thank you for giving me that experience.”

Senior Audience Editor Vanessa Franko contributed to this report.

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