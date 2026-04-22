Stagecoach 2026 guide: What to know about the festival — and how to watch from home

Trade the flower crowns and sneakers for a cowboy hat and some boots, because Coachella has moved out of the Empire Polo Club in Indio and the Stagecoach Festival is moving in, April 24 to 26.

Post Malone, who headlined Coachella in 2025 and played a set of country covers at Stagecoach in 2024, is back to headline the country music fest along with Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson.

From what to know about the festival to how you can watch from home, here’s your guide to Stagecoach.

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When is Stagecoach? Where is the venue?

Stagecoach 2026 runs April 24 to 26 at the Empire Polo Club at 81-800 Ave. 51 in Indio.

Who is performing at Stagecoach 2026?

This year’s main stage headliners are Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone.

You can also expect big sets from Brooks & Dunn, Bailey Zimmerman and more rock-centric acts like Journey, Counting Crows, Third Eye Blind and Bush. Then there’s Ludacris, Pitbull and Diplo, who is bringing back his HonkyTonk dance area as well as performing.

See the full lineup.

Fun fact: Mane Stage performer Teddy Swims played the main stage at Coachella the last two weekends, but we haven’t heard if he’s bringing out David Lee Roth again. And Diplo was also at Coachella with Major Lazer.

What’s new at Stagecoach this year?

The big thing is the new Mustang Stage. Back in the early years of Stagecoach, there was a tent with the same name that featured a lot of cowboy poets and bluegrass. It was much smaller than what we’re expecting of this new one, which is set up where the massive Sahara Tent is during Coachella.

Anyone who has tried to see one of the big artists over at the Palomino Stage during Stagecoach in recent years knows how it can easily overflow, so this should ease some of that congestion for artists like Journey, Hootie & the Blowfish and the Red Clay Strays.

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It’s also taking over the late-night sets with Diplo, Pitbull and Ludacris that had previously been done at the Palomino.

Can I still get tickets to Stagecoach? How much are passes?

Yes, there are still passes available for Stagecoach 2026. A general admission three-day pass is $619. (There’s also a deal if you buy a six-pack of GA passes that comes out to $569 per pass.) You can get a GA combo pass that includes shuttle transportation starting at $699. There’s also a GA pass that gets you access to the Rhinestone Saloon adjacent to the Mane Stage and the Rose Garden Saloon next to the Palomino Stage for $974.

If you want to get close to the Mane Stage, a Corral Standing Pit pass is $1,899. Corral reserved seating runs from $1,199 to $2,299. The chairs are folding camping chairs, and the highest tier option has drink holders. If you purchase any of the seating options, you can take the chair home as a souvenir Sunday night. Corral passes (standing or seated) come with access to the more exclusive Corral Saloon as well as the Rhinestone and Rose Garden Saloons.

You can buy tickets at stagecoach.com/passes.

What’s the difference between general admission and Corral passes?

Stagecoach is different from Coachella in that if you want to be close to the largest stage, you will need to pay for a Corral pass. Those in the Corral Standing Pit will be the closest.

If you have a GA pass, be prepared to just see the biggest acts on a screen. For Stagecoach, there are multiple screens set up in the field for the general admission areas — and usually a feed with a screen over by the Beer Barn, too.

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GA passholders who are willing to stand typically have access to an area closer to the Mane Stage than those with blankets or low-backed lawn chairs.

That being said, GA passholders have traditionally been able to get up close at all of the other stages.

When does Stagecoach release set times?

Stagecoach set times are already posted. Similar to Coachella’s surprises, the festival recently announced that Dan + Shay are on the bill for Friday on the Palomino Stage.

When do gates open at Stagecoach? How late does the music go?

The parking lots open at noon daily and the gates open at 1. Everything ends at midnight or earlier.

As the venue opened, country music fans made a run across the field to secure good concert-viewing positions on the first day of Stagecoach in 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

What’s the deal with parking? What about the shuttles? Can I take a rideshare? How’s traffic?

Who says you can’t get anything for free anymore? Day parking is free at Stagecoach.

Like I recommended for Coachella, drop a pin in your phone as soon as you park so you can find your car at the end of the night.

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There is a rideshare lot. You can also purchase a shuttle pass for $130. There’s also preferred parking for $299.

Stagecoach doesn’t have as many people as Coachella, so the traffic usually isn’t as bad, but Monday can get congested as people head home from the desert.

If you want to avoid traffic or you’re looking for some off-site adventures during Stagecoach, check out these 14 fun desert side quests.

Where do I put my stuff? Are there lockers? Is there a place to charge my phone?

Stagecoach still has medium-sized lockers available to rent. They are $84 for the weekend and you can reserve them in advance. Small charging lockers for devices are $74 for the weekend.

Backpacks 18” x 13” x 8.5” or smaller are allowed inside the venue.

Beyond the charging lockers, there are places around the grounds where you can charge your own devices. Bring your own cable/plug.

A man drinks a beer from a woman’s boot while watching Willie Nelson & Family perform on the Mane Stage on the second day of Stagecoach 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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What’s the weather going to be like for Stagecoach and how can I prepare for it?

It’s looking like we’ll hit a high of 90 degrees on Friday, 81 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday, according to Accuweather. The lows will dip into the 50s, though, so you might want to throw in a long-sleeved flannel shirt or hoodie for when the sun goes down and Brooks & Dunn sing about dancing under a neon moon. Since blankets and towels (50” x 70” max) are also allowed, you could also roll yourself up into a Stagecoach burrito, I suppose.

You can also bring in handheld fans (paper or battery-powered).

Plastic personal-sized water misters are allowed in, too, but they have to be empty when you get there.

The wind doesn’t look too bad right now, but it will inevitably kick up. Don’t bring a cough home as a souvenir. Bring a face covering like a bandanna or a PPE mask.

The desert is hot. Are there water stations?

I know lots of people enjoy the beer at Stagecoach, but it’s not the same as water. My mantra in April is dehydration is serious business. And if you’re drinking beer, you definitely want to keep drinking water.

The good news is that there are multiple refill stations around the grounds, and if you need to buy a bottle of water, it’s only $2.

Like Coachella, you can bring in an empty refillable container, but it needs to be plastic (no metal or glass) and 64 ounces or less. Empty hydration backpacks are allowed, too.

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For a free boost of electrolytes, the Electrolit booth is back with free samples between the Mane Stage and Diplo’s HonkyTonk. (Pro tip: I stopped there every day on my way in during Coachella. Hydrate early, hydrate often.)

What’s the deal with food at Stagecoach?

If you like barbecue, you’re in the right place. There’s a whole lot of it at Stagecoach. Flavortown also comes to Stagecoach with cooking demos throughout the weekend courtesy of Guy Fieri and friends.

There are a fair number of vendors that were also at Coachella, including Prince St. Pizza, Irv’s Burgers, Love Hour and Oh My Burger, the latter two of which impressed Danielle Dorsey, one of our food editors, at Coachella this year.

If you’re buying food on site, plan on $20 and up for most entrees, with a few deals to be had.

If you’re looking for freebies, the Electrolit and Coca-Cola installations are still there from Coachella and Monster Energy also has a space where it’s giving out samples. (Monster Energy also has a meet and greet with Redferrin after his performance on Saturday and a surprise DJ set on Sunday.) As for free food, sometimes they pass out samples to the crowd after the Guy Fieri demonstrations.

What else can I do while I’m in the desert? Is there time to do anything outside of the festival?

I’m glad you asked. Earlier this month, we put together a collection of side quests around the desert. Some, like snapping a photo of the Forever Marilyn statue in Palm Springs or seeing the former Coachella festival art installation “Sarbalé Ke,” are easy to do before entering Stagecoach for the day. Others are more involved and can be a great way to miss that traffic coming back on Monday.

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If you’re looking for more options, we’ve got a Gen Z guide to eating, drinking and shopping in Palm Springs and restaurant critic Bill Addison recently updated his dining guide to Palm Springs.

How can I watch Stagecoach from home?

In recent years, Stagecoach has been streamed on Prime Video, Amazon Music and Twitch.

The streams start each day at 3 p.m. Pacific. There are two channels set up.

A specific schedule hasn’t yet been announced, but a press release from Amazon says the stream will include sets from Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, Third Eye Blind, Avery Anna, Ludacris, Michael Marcagi, Pitbull, the Red Clay Strays, Wynonna Judd and Diplo.

