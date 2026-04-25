10 minutes backstage with Bailey Zimmerman at Stagecoach

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Bailey Zimmerman performed Friday night at Stagecoach, where his set mixed post-grunge country hits like “Religiously” and “Where It Ends” with a cover of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb” and an appearance by BigXthaPlug on their duet “All the Way.” Before Zimmerman’s set, I met with the 26-year-old singer inside a denim-bedecked pop-up presented by American Eagle, for whom Zimmerman serves as an official spokesbro.

Did you only agree to become an American Eagle ambassador because you thought you might be able to meet Sydney Sweeney?

I would understand why you would think that. But honestly, no — it was a full circle moment in my life. Before my American Eagle deal, I had all the American Eagle underwear. They couldn’t send me new ones — I had ’em all.

Do you get free jeans?

They give me everything for free.

Could you get me some free jeans?

Maybe? I could do one of those things where I’m like, “Oh, it’s for me,” but it’s really for you.

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By my count, this is your fourth Stagecoach in a row.

Yep.

VIDEO | 02:07 Bailey Zimmerman talks Stagecoach, Bieber and his first truck Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



You never miss this, bro.

It’s my favorite time of the year — it’s sick. I come out here the whole weekend. The first year, I brought my best friends, and we’ve done it every year since — all my friends and their fiancees now because we’re getting older and they’re getting married. So it’s just a big party all weekend. It’s something I look forward to.

Speaking of getting married, last year you you told me you were looking for a wife. Any progress?

Well, you know, honestly, I’m still just kind of doing my thing. I’m on God’s timing, truly —I’m just letting it roll.

You’re a Justin Bieber guy.

Beliebe it.

“Swag” or “Swag II”?

I was hesitant to want to listen to “Swag II” because I love “Swag I” so much. But then once you get into “Swag II,” it’s like, Dude, this is so fire, bro. Both albums are so fire — I’ll listen to either one.

Did you watch Bieberchella?

Yes!

What did you think of the YouTube of it all?

I thought it was really cool. I loved it — it was just something way different. I’ve never seen that done like that. Iconic — I would call it iconic. That’ll go down in history.

Bailey Zimmerman on Stagecoach’s main stage. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

You have a current radio hit, “Chevy Silverado.” What was your first truck?

A 2005 white Chevy Silverado. That’s what the song’s about.

Yes, of course. But I didn’t know it was true to life — I thought you were using writerly inspiration.

No, true to life, man. My grandpa had a 2005 crew-cab short-bed Chevy Silverado, and I bought it off of him. I had to borrow money from my bank in my hometown, and I bought it of him because times weren’t good at the time. When the used car dealership was going good, maybe he would’ve given it to me, but at that time, it wasn’t going good, so I had to borrow money and have a payment at the bank. Adult things.

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You know where that truck is now?

I still have it. Honestly, I didn’t think anybody would resonate with the song — I didn’t think anybody would listen to it just because it was so personal to me. Every single line is a real life story from my life, so to see it resonating with everybody and seeing it do what it’s doing — it’s so cool, man.