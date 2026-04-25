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Photos: A front row seat to the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival

Sydney Sweeney takes photos with fans before watching rapper BigXthaPlug perform on the Mustang Stage.
Sydney Sweeney takes photos with fans before watching rapper BigXthaPlug perform on the Mustang Stage during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
By Allen J. Schaben
 and Evan Schaben
  • Country music aficionados head to Indio this weekend for the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival.
  • Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson are the headliners.
  • Other performers include Ella Langley, Counting Crows, Pitbull, Journey and more.

With another Coachella in the books, Indio’s Empire Polo Club turns to country music this weekend for the annual Stagecoach festival. The Times will be in on site from Friday to Sunday to bring you an up-close view of what’s happening in the desert.

Ella Langley performs on the Mane Stage.
Bailey Zimmerman performs on the Mane Stage.
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A fan gets a higher view on a friend's shoulders as she rallies to music before watching Bailey Zimmerman.
(Evan Schaben/For The Times)
BigXThaPlug performs on the Mustang Stage.
Lyle Lovett performs on the Palomino Stage.
Jessie Erickson, of Anchorage, Alaska, sings "more than my home town" by Morgan Wallen at the SYRN Saloon.
Cody Johnson performs on the Mane Stage.
Sabrina Mitchell and Mitchell Bell, of San Diego, dance as Cody Johnson performs on the Mane Stage.
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Bailey Zimmerman performs on the Mane Stage.
Fans sing along and dance as Bailey Zimmerman performs on the Mane Stage.
Emo nite featuring Ashlee Simpson performs at Diplo's Honkytonk.
Aisha Gaten, of Los Angeles, cools off in the Electrolit booth.
Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney) perform on the Palomino Stage.
Country music fans walk past lodges at Lake Eldorado.
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A couple ride through The Resort RV campgrounds on a bike.
Two people run in front of the ferris wheel at Stagecoach
As the gates open, country music fans sprint across the dusty fields of the Empire Polo Club to claim prime viewing spots on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Guy Fieri, left, and BigXThaPlug cook up his latest smokehouse dish.
A fan gets a high-angle position on a friend's shoulders while watching Cody Johnson perform on the Mane Stage.

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Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

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