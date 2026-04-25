Photos: A front row seat to the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival

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- Country music aficionados head to Indio this weekend for the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival.
- Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson are the headliners.
- Other performers include Ella Langley, Counting Crows, Pitbull, Journey and more.
With another Coachella in the books, Indio’s Empire Polo Club turns to country music this weekend for the annual Stagecoach festival. The Times will be in on site from Friday to Sunday to bring you an up-close view of what’s happening in the desert.