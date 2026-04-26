Stagecoach 2026: How to watch Sunday’s livestream with Post Malone, Hootie & the Blowfish, Brooks & Dunn
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As the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival rides off into the sunset, enjoy the last day of the performances from the comfort of your home. The festival will be livestreaming most of the performances, so you’ll be able to watch Post Malone and Warren Zeiders from the couch. You can also take a trip down memory lane with Hootie & the Blowfish, Brooks & Dunn and Third Eye Blind. Close out the festival by watching Loud Luxury, DJ Pauly D and Ludacris onstage.
The festival will be livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch. On Sirius XM’s The Highway (Channel 56), you can listen in to exclusive interviews and live performances. Their station Y’Allternative will also be covering the festival on Sunday.
Stagecoach 2026 updates: Winds force brief evacuation of festival; Lainey Wilson and Pitbull close down Saturday
Follow along for live updates from the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. Post Malone headlines Sunday following a windy Saturday night that forced attendees to evacuate.
Here are updated set times for the Stagecoach livestream Sunday performances (times presented in PDT):
Channel 1
3:05 p.m. Jake Worthington; 3:25 p.m. Ink; 4 p.m. Bayker Blankenship; 4:25 p.m. Hudson Westbrook; 5 p.m. Kameron Marlowe; 5:55 p.m. Brett Young; 6:50 p.m. Brett Young; 6:50 p.m. Brooks & Dunn; 8:50 p.m. Hootie & the Blowfish; 10 p.m. Post Malone; 11:30 p.m. Ludacris
Channel 2
3:05 p.m. Adam Sanders; 3:25 p.m. Amos Lee; 4 p.m. Cameron Whitcomb; 4:40 p.m. Zach John King; 5:15 p.m. Max McNown; 6 p.m. The Wallflowers; 6:55 p.m. Eli Young Band; 7:25 p.m. Ty Myers; 8:25 p.m. Third Eye Blind; 9:25 p.m. Wyatt Flores; 10:30 p.m. Loud Luxury; 11:20 p.m. DJ Pauly D
Sirius XM The Highway
3:05 p.m. Hudson Westbrook; 4 p.m. Kameron Marlowe; 5:15 p.m. Brett Young; 6:30 p.m. Warren Zeiders; 7:50 p.m. Brooks & Dunn; 9:30 p.m. Post Malone
Sirius XM Y’Allternative
7 a.m. Larkin Poe; 9 a.m. S.G. Goodman; 11 a.m. Ole 60; 1 p.m. Sam Barber; 3 p.m. Red Clay Strays; 4 p.m. Marcus King Band; 6 p.m. Treaty Oak Revival; 7 p.m. Charles Wesley Godwin; 9 p.m. Wyatt Flores