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Stagecoach 2026: How to watch Sunday’s livestream with Post Malone, Hootie & the Blowfish, Brooks & Dunn

Post Malone performs at Coachella
Post Malone will headline the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Sunday night. He headlined sister festival Coachella in 2025.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times intern Katie Simons
By Katie Simons
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As the 2026 Stagecoach Country Music Festival rides off into the sunset, enjoy the last day of the performances from the comfort of your home. The festival will be livestreaming most of the performances, so you’ll be able to watch Post Malone and Warren Zeiders from the couch. You can also take a trip down memory lane with Hootie & the Blowfish, Brooks & Dunn and Third Eye Blind. Close out the festival by watching Loud Luxury, DJ Pauly D and Ludacris onstage.

The festival will be livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch. On Sirius XM’s The Highway (Channel 56), you can listen in to exclusive interviews and live performances. Their station Y’Allternative will also be covering the festival on Sunday.

Indio, CA - April 25, 2026: Stagecoach festival goers evacuate the Mane Stage after announcements were broadcasted to evacuate the area due to extreme high wind gusts during the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, CA on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Stagecoach 2026 updates: Winds force brief evacuation of festival; Lainey Wilson and Pitbull close down Saturday

Follow along for live updates from the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. Post Malone headlines Sunday following a windy Saturday night that forced attendees to evacuate.

Here are updated set times for the Stagecoach livestream Sunday performances (times presented in PDT):

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Channel 1

3:05 p.m. Jake Worthington; 3:25 p.m. Ink; 4 p.m. Bayker Blankenship; 4:25 p.m. Hudson Westbrook; 5 p.m. Kameron Marlowe; 5:55 p.m. Brett Young; 6:50 p.m. Brett Young; 6:50 p.m. Brooks & Dunn; 8:50 p.m. Hootie & the Blowfish; 10 p.m. Post Malone; 11:30 p.m. Ludacris

Channel 2

3:05 p.m. Adam Sanders; 3:25 p.m. Amos Lee; 4 p.m. Cameron Whitcomb; 4:40 p.m. Zach John King; 5:15 p.m. Max McNown; 6 p.m. The Wallflowers; 6:55 p.m. Eli Young Band; 7:25 p.m. Ty Myers; 8:25 p.m. Third Eye Blind; 9:25 p.m. Wyatt Flores; 10:30 p.m. Loud Luxury; 11:20 p.m. DJ Pauly D

Sirius XM The Highway

3:05 p.m. Hudson Westbrook; 4 p.m. Kameron Marlowe; 5:15 p.m. Brett Young; 6:30 p.m. Warren Zeiders; 7:50 p.m. Brooks & Dunn; 9:30 p.m. Post Malone

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Sirius XM Y’Allternative

7 a.m. Larkin Poe; 9 a.m. S.G. Goodman; 11 a.m. Ole 60; 1 p.m. Sam Barber; 3 p.m. Red Clay Strays; 4 p.m. Marcus King Band; 6 p.m. Treaty Oak Revival; 7 p.m. Charles Wesley Godwin; 9 p.m. Wyatt Flores

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Katie Simons

Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times.

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